Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on Phantom guard's availability for Unrivaled (Mar. 8)

Sabrina Ionescu remains unavailable for the Phantom BC as they take on the Vinyl BC on Saturday for their third and final encounter in the Unrivaled regular season. Ionescu is listed out for the remainder of this season of the 3x3 league due to other prior commitments.

"Sabrina Ionescu will not participate in any remaining games due to prior commitments," WNBA reporter Meghan L. Hall tweeted on Tuesday.

Sabrina Ionescu played her last Unrivaled game last week during the Phantom's 88-62 loss to the Mist BC. She tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the team's losing effort in the game.

The three-time WNBA All-Star averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists across the nine games she's played in Unrivaled's inaugural season.

The Phantom currently stand last in the six-team league with a 3-10 record and is on a three-game losing streak with no chances at qualifying for a playoff spot. Their upcoming contest against the Vinyl BC will be their last game this season as both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing season series.

Meanwhile, the Vinyl are tied with the Mist BC for the fourth spot with a 5-7 record and still have a shot at making the playoffs.

Sabrina Ionescu invests in NWSL team

Currently in the WNBA offseason and not participating in the remainder of Unrivaled's inaugural season, Sabrina Ionescu is shifting focus towards her off-court endeavors ahead of the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

On Monday, the reigning WNBA champion took to Instagram to share that she has become an investor for the NWSL Club Bay FC.

"Let's goooooo," Ionescu captioned her IG story.

Image: @sabrinaionescu IG

The Bay FC is a professional soccer team located in San Francisco and competes in the National Women's Soccer League. Ionescu is set to take on the role of "official commercial advisor," helping the organization with commercial and marketing strategies.

"I want to invest, but I want it to be more than just transactional," Ionescu said. "I want to grow my relationship with the team and the players and be able to bring in the relationships that I have and what I've learned on the business side of things to help with their overall brand partnership strategy."

Sabrina Ionescu has built a strong commercial portfolio off the court, signing endorsement deals with Nike, Fanatics, AT&T, Michelob Ultra and Body Armor. The star guard's experience will be an asset to Bay FC athletes looking to navigate the business side of professional sports.

