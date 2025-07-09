  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Satou Sabally
  • Is Satou Sabally playing today vs. Lynx? Latest on Mercury star's availability (July 9)

Is Satou Sabally playing today vs. Lynx? Latest on Mercury star's availability (July 9)

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 09, 2025 09:29 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Is Satou Sabally playing today? (Credits: Getty)

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Minnesota Lynx at Footprint Center on Wednesday. Star forward Satou Sabally has been ruled out of the matchup due to an ankle injury. She last played in Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Wings, finishing with 20 points and three assists, shooting 5-for-15. Sabally has missed two games since then.

Ad

Picked second in the 2020 draft, she spent her first five seasons in the league with the Dallas Wings. This offseason, Sabally and Alyssa Thomas were traded to the Mercury in a four-team trade involving the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever.

Satou Sabally has been on a roll in Phoenix, averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Thomas has also been solid, too, recording 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists. They’ve led the Mercury (13-6) to second spot in the league, trailing the Lynx (17-2) by four games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Satou Sabally, star guard Kahlea Copper and rookie Lexi Held are out for the crucial matchup. Copper is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Held recovers from a pneumothorax suffered on June 19.

With its star forward out, the team will look to Sami Whitcomb to lift a heavier load on offense. She recorded 36 points and six rebounds against the Dallas Wings on Monday. Whitcomb has been solid this season, averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Ad

Monique Akoa Makani should also see some extra minutes in Lexi Held and Kahleah Copper's absence. Makani went undrafted but has been solid for Phoenix, recording 8.3 points and 2.6 assists.

Satou Sabally to feature for Caitlin Clark’s team at the 2025 All-Star game

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally has been drafted to Caitlin Clark’s team for the 2025 All-Star game, which is set to tip off on July 19. Clark picked Sabally with the fourth pick. Sabally will make her third All-Atar appearance.

Ad
Ad

Sabally got All-Star nods in 2021 and 2023 while she was with the Dallas Wings. Other members on Team Clark include:

  • Aliyah Boston
  • Sabrina Ionescu
  • A’ja Wilson
  • Kelsey Mitchell
  • Gabby Williams
  • Sonia Citron
  • Kiki Iriafen
  • Jackie Young
  • Kayla Thornton

Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark also made history by exchanging their respective coaches. Cheryl Reeve will coach Team Collier, while Sandy Bordello will take over for Team Clark.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications