Is Satou Sabally playing today vs. Lynx? Latest on Mercury star's availability (July 9)

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Minnesota Lynx at Footprint Center on Wednesday. Star forward Satou Sabally has been ruled out of the matchup due to an ankle injury. She last played in Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Wings, finishing with 20 points and three assists, shooting 5-for-15. Sabally has missed two games since then.

Ad

Picked second in the 2020 draft, she spent her first five seasons in the league with the Dallas Wings. This offseason, Sabally and Alyssa Thomas were traded to the Mercury in a four-team trade involving the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever.

Satou Sabally has been on a roll in Phoenix, averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Thomas has also been solid, too, recording 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists. They’ve led the Mercury (13-6) to second spot in the league, trailing the Lynx (17-2) by four games.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Satou Sabally, star guard Kahlea Copper and rookie Lexi Held are out for the crucial matchup. Copper is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Held recovers from a pneumothorax suffered on June 19.

With its star forward out, the team will look to Sami Whitcomb to lift a heavier load on offense. She recorded 36 points and six rebounds against the Dallas Wings on Monday. Whitcomb has been solid this season, averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Ad

Monique Akoa Makani should also see some extra minutes in Lexi Held and Kahleah Copper's absence. Makani went undrafted but has been solid for Phoenix, recording 8.3 points and 2.6 assists.

Satou Sabally to feature for Caitlin Clark’s team at the 2025 All-Star game

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally has been drafted to Caitlin Clark’s team for the 2025 All-Star game, which is set to tip off on July 19. Clark picked Sabally with the fourth pick. Sabally will make her third All-Atar appearance.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sabally got All-Star nods in 2021 and 2023 while she was with the Dallas Wings. Other members on Team Clark include:

Aliyah Boston

Sabrina Ionescu

A’ja Wilson

Kelsey Mitchell

Gabby Williams

Sonia Citron

Kiki Iriafen

Jackie Young

Kayla Thornton

Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark also made history by exchanging their respective coaches. Cheryl Reeve will coach Team Collier, while Sandy Bordello will take over for Team Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More