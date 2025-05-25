Is Te-Hina PaoPao playing tonight against Connecticut Sun? Latest on Dream rookie's availability (May 25)

Atlanta Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao may miss the game against the Connecticut Sun tonight. The guard sustained a facial injury during the first quarter of the victory over the Dallas Wings on Saturday night and didn't return for the remainder of the game. As the Dream are playing back-to-back games, the matchup against the Sun may be coming too soon for her.

Ad

According to the Dream's injury report on ESPN.com, Paopao is listed as out against the Sun. The rookie was hit in the face in the last game and went straight to the locker room. Her teammates, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Nia Coffey and Maya Caldwell replaced her as the Dream secured an eight-point victory.

Te-Hina Paopao, who was selected as the 18th pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, played six minutes against the Wings and recorded a rebound and an assist before sustaining the injury. The youngster has impressed in four appearances so far, averaging 7.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds. She has also averaged 24.3 minutes in her first three starts, which is an impressive return for a rookie.

Ad

Trending

The Dream have won and lost two of their first four games this season, with Paopao being a notable contributor. However, the Oceanside native will likely miss the game at Gateway Center on Sunday as she nurses her facial injury.

Te-Hina Paopao on a major perk of being a WNBA star as she differentiates between college ball and the league

Former USC Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao opened up on her initial experience as a WNBA player as she highlighted the differences between collegiate basketball and the WNBA. The youngster was selected by the Atlanta Dream during the 2025 Draft and seems to be enjoying her time in the league.

Ad

The 2024 NCAA champion said during a post-game press conference on the significant advantages of being a WNBA star. Paopao highlighted the key differences between college basketball and the professional league, explaining how much she values the freedom it offers.

"I mean, it does look a little different. I had to speed things up a little today just because of how early our game was. So I am just going to take a little bit and pieces and see where I can find my little niche in the pre-game routine. What was new is that I had my own room, I also didn't have to ask permission to leave the hotel, I thought that was so cool," she expressed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Te-Hina Paopao, who was a part of Dawn Staley's Gamecocks regime during her collegiate career, seems to be enjoying her freedom in the league. That has translated into her performance for the Atlanta Dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More