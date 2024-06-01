Is Temi Fagbenle playing against Chicago Sky? Latest on status of Indiana Fever's center (June 1)

Indiana Fever center Temi Fagbenle will not feature in the team's marquee game against the Chicago Sky on June 1. Temi Fagbenle is slated to miss her second consecutive game after also being forced to sit out the Indiana Fever's match against the Seattle Storm on May 30.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fagbenle sustained an injury to her left foot during the Indiana Fever's game against the LA Sparks. The injury is expected to keep her out of action for at least 2-3 weeks. She will be reevaluated after this timeframe. Consequently, Indiana will play against Chicago without one of their premier veteran players.

Fagbenle's injury poses a colossal challenge for the Indiana Fever and their coach, Christie Sides. After a hobbling start to their 2024 WNBA season, the Indiana Fever (1-8) have already fallen far behind. Fagbenle's injury has only made the situation more dire for the Eastern Conference franchise.

Expand Tweet

Fagbenle's absence is a significant blow because she was making a substantial impact on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. While she found her offensive rhythm in the last couple of games she played, her defense was integral to whatever limited success the Indiana Fever has had this season.

Temi Fagbenle's stats for the 2024 WNBA season

Before going down with a left foot injury, Temi Fagbenle was playing an instrumental role for the Indiana Fever. The veteran center was averaging 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game on 56.9% shooting from the field.

Indiana Fever currently ranks 11th out of the 12 teams in the league. Other players on the Indiana Fever roster will need to step up in Temi Fagbenle's absence to ensure the franchise stays afloat in the race for the playoffs.

When and where to watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky?

The marquee matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will be the first meeting of the season between the two Eastern Conference teams. The game is scheduled to be hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. PT).

Basketball fans have been waiting eagerly to watch the face-off between superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who will renew their rivalry from their NCAA days at Iowa and LSU, respectively. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, however, it will not be available for live streaming online.