Kahleah Copper drops 2-word reaction as Mercury guard puts in the grind at South Florida Bulls' practice court

Kahleah Copper is out there proving to us that the grind never stops. After arguably the best individual season of her WNBA career, Copper played a starring role for Rose BC as they won the debut season of Unrivaled.

An injury forced her out of the postseason for Unrivaled, but the star is back on the court, training at the South Florida Bulls facility, as she shared on her Instagram earlier on Saturday.

With the WNBA season just over a month away, the former Finals MVP would be looking to shake off any rust from her hiatus because of the right leg injury that kept her out of 'Unrivaled' from February 7. Copper's enthusiasm for her workout and preparations ahead of the WNBA season demonstrated her mentality, which has been a major contributor to her success at the highest level.

"let's werkkkkk," the Mercury star captioned her stories on Saturday, sharing a picture of the court at the South Florida Bulls facility where she appears to be working out ahead of her team's training camp on April 28.

Kahleah Copper's Instagram story of her workout at the South Florida Bulls training center - Source: Instagram_@_klc215

The four-time All-Star's injury threatened to derail Rose BC's season, especially as the team also lost Angel Reese to injury during a later part of the season.

However, the team held on and managed to succeed and the motivation from the same is also set to drive Copper on her way back from injury.

Kahleah Copper's return from injury would be to a revamped Phoenix Mercury roster

Copper and the Mercury are projected to enter the 2025 season as one of the contenders for the WNBA championship. In an offseason of immense change in the league, the Mercury emerged as one of the winners as they formed a big three of Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper.

A healthy Copper would be key to the franchise's hopes of returning to the WNBA's summit.

Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas reunite in the WNBA after their success with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics - Source: Getty

Mercury fans have an exciting season ahead and footage of the former Finals MVP training hard after an injury bodes well for the team's hopes of success in 2025.

