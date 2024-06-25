Kate Martin defends bestfriend Caitlin Clark from "unrealistic" criticism: "People are really hard on her expecting her to be perfect"

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin defended Caitlin Clark from the "unrealistic" expectations she bears. Martin said she will continue to support her best friend, Clark, against such criticisms.

"Caitlin is phenomenal and she's having a great rookie season, I think people are really hard on her expecting her to be perfect. That's unrealistic right?" Kate said.

"She's a phenomenal person, she's a phenomenal player, and I'm gonna support her through everything," Kate added. "She's one of my best friends and so, I'll just be there for her listening if she needs it ... I'm just trying to be the best friend that I can."

Caitlin Clark played alongside Kate Martin in Iowa throughout her college career, forming a close friendship. They played together in two NCAA tournaments and fell short in both.

Though Clark is having a great rookie season, many still allegedly criticize the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft for not delivering to their unrealistic standards.

Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals in the 18 games she has played. She is shooting 39.9% from the field, including 35.2% from beyond the arc and is reportedly the front-runner for Rookie of the Year honors.

Kate Martin says it was "weird" facing Caitlin Clark in Aces' season-first encounter against Fever

After the Las Vegas Aces' first matchup of the season against the Indiana Fever on May 25, Kate Martin opened up about playing against her former Hawkeye teammate, Caitlin Clark, for the first time.

Martin said it was "weird" to see Clark in a different jersey than hers and concluded by saying that both players were grateful to be playing at the highest level.

"It was weird, I'm not gonna lie," Kate said in the post-game interview. "Just looking out on the court and seeing her in a different jersey than me, it was obviously different," Kate continued. "But it's really fun, we're both living out our dream right now and we both get to compete at the highest level so we're both really grateful for that opportunity."

The game concluded with the Aces securing a 99-80 victory over the Fever at home. Martin had 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block, while her former teammate, Caitlin Clark, recorded eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in a losing effort.