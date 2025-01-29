Kate Martin drops 5-word reaction to $345,000 Unrivaled teammate amid unbeaten start

Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark's captain at Iowa, has been a key contributor to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA and, more recently, to Laces BC in the Unrivaled league. Martin is the only Laces player not to have a WNBA All-Star selection under her name, and with such a strong roster, the Laces have unsurprisingly started the tournament with a 4-0 record matched only by Lunar Owls BC.

However, the young guard appears to be well-appreciated by her teammates. An interaction on Instagram between Kate Martin and two-time All-Star Stefanie Dolson demonstrates the harmony at the Laces camp.

After their fourth win on the trot, Dolson posted a picture of the team.

"Going the distance. And having a blast!! 💥❤️Lacesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss".

Martin joked in response to the Instagram post.

"What were we giggling about"

In her reply, Stefanie Dolson - who joined Washington Mystics in a $345,000 deal in February 2024 - said:

"Your crazyyyyy step backkk 😝😝".

Kate Martin and Stefanie Dolson interact on Instagram. (Credits: IG/@bigmamastef)

Their interaction symbolizes one of the key factors Unrivaled stands for: to provide a platform for younger WNBA players to be around and train with the more established names in the game. Kate Martin is likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries as the former Iowa guard, fresh off her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces, has been drafted to a roster containing Jackie Young (three-time All-Star and former MIP), Tiffany Hayes (one-time All-Star and All-WNBA first team), Kayla McBride (four-time All-Star), Alyssa Thomas (five-time All-Star), and Stefanie Dolson (two-time All-Star).

Someone as well-traveled and experienced as Dolson bantering with a relatively unaccomplished rookie in Martin is bound to drive the dialogue promoted by the league's founders. This could be key to motivating younger players to participate in the league in the future.

Kate Martin is credited with possessing great fundamentals and is set to grow into a more prominent role in the WNBA and Unrivaled. Picking the brains of the best in the business and honing her craft would be among Martin's top priorities with her participation in the league.

Kate Martin hits 10-point average in 11 minutes across four Unrivaled games

Evidence suggests that the veterans on the Laces team - Alyssa Thomas, Kayla McBride and Jackie Young - have sought Kate Martin to provide a surge of scoring in limited minutes. The former Iowa guard has been up to the task, scoring at a very efficient clip. Martin has also grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game, a crucial number in the 3v3 format, adding further value to her contributions to the Unrivaled franchise.

Martin played a strikingly similar number of minutes per game for the Aces at the WNBA level, too, but in a more limited role. The guard saw only three minutes of Playoff action, which indicates that the team does not entirely trust her in the big games.

Kate Martin plays for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. (Credits: Getty)

However, her performances and the feedback from the senior WNBA players who play alongside her could drastically drive change, and it would not be amiss to predict a breakout season from the guard who shone at the collegiate level with her polished skill set alongside best friend, Caitlin Clark.

