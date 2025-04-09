Kelsey Plum assembles power-packed 2025 Dawg Class ft. Azzi Fudd, Jaloni Cambridge & more

Ever since its inception in 2023, Kelsey Plum's "Dawg Class" has become one of the most popular events on the women's basketball calendar. On Wednesday, April 10, 2025, Plum announced the third line-up of her "Dawg Class," with UConn's Azzi Fudd and Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge highlighting this year's roster of hand-picked talent.

The program, started by the "Plum Dawg" in collaboration with Under Armour, sets itself up as an initiative that helps the next generation of basketball talent transition to the professional game. Kelsey Plum declared it her mission to help the selection of youngsters in each class by cultivating the "grit, self-confidence, and work ethic" that can guide them to success as professional basketball players.

Georgia Amoore of Kentucky, KK Arnold of UConn, Mikayla Blakes of Vanderbilt, Zoe Brooks of NC State, Kayleigh Heckel of USC, Ashlon Jackson of Duke, Tessa Johnson of South Carolina, Shyanne Sellers of Maryland, Syla Swords of Michigan, and Harmoni Turner of Harvard complete the lineup with Azzi Fudd and Jaloni Cambridge as the "Dawg Class" of 2025.

Of the above, Amoore and Arnold have previous experience as "Dawg Class" members and could prove to be mentors to the first-timers within the class.

Kelsey Plum, now of the LA Sparks, has been a stand-out performer in the WNBA ever since she was drafted first overall in 2017 and has successfully mentored collegiate stars with her initiative since 2023. Can the "Dawg Class" of 2025 live up to the previous classes and continue their upward trajectory toward WNBA success?

Kelsey Plum has mentored Nika Muhl, Aneesah Morrow, Kate Martin, and Hailey Van Lith, among other prominent names

The "Dawg Class" from the past two years has had a remarkable success rate, with some selected stars making it to the WNBA while others have continued excellent collegiate careers and await their chance at the WNBA level.

Nika Muhl and Kate Martin might be the standout names from the past, having gone on to succeed and build a name for themselves in the WNBA and other professional leagues while establishing themselves as "dawgs" in a manner Kelsey Plum would be proud of.

Kelsey Plum with 'Dawg Class' alumnus Nika Muhl in the WNBA - Source: Getty

Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith are two other notable alumni who have starred for LSU and TCU in the recently concluded collegiate season and have been earmarked for WNBA success.

As the initiative grows in scale, one can expect other WNBA stars to jump in and contribute to the development of women's basketball too and the bridge between collegiate basketball and the WNBA could be narrowed considerably, going ahead.

