The Los Angeles Sparks didn't enjoy the same success last season as their NBA counterpart has to start the 2024-25 season. The injury-riddled Sparks posted the worst single-season record in franchise history, going 8-32 in 2024. After missing the WNBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, the Sparks moved on from coach Curt Miller, just two seasons into his tenure.

On Tuesday, LA's front office named Lynne Roberts as their next head coach, hiring their fourth coach since the 2018 season. Roberts left the University of Utah, where she led the Utes to the NCAA Tournament in each of their last three seasons to take the next step and coach in the WNBA. During the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, Roberts discussed her approach for the Sparks in 2025.

"The goal is to score more points than the opponent. We're going to shoot a lot of threes, get up and down. It's going to be fun to watch."

Roberts will look to overhaul a Sparks offense that finished last season as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the WNBA. L.A. converted on just 32% of their 22.6 attempts per game last season, the third-lowest percentage in the league.

Roberts could have a JJ Reddick-like effect on the Sparks. Reddick has drastically improved the Lakers' offense with increased ball movement and 3-point volume, turning L.A. into the sixth-highest-scoring offense in the NBA. Roberts has made her offensive game plan known, bringing an offensive-minded and analytical-driven approach, similar to Reddick.

In her introductory press conference, Roberts described the coaching philosophy behind her 3-point-heavy, JJ Redick-esque offense.

"Everything with scoring, it comes down to points per shot-attempt and points per possession... If you're talking about points per shot attempt, the highest quality shot is around the rim and threes. Threes are worth more than two."

In 281 games at Utah, Roberts mustered a record of 165-116, winning 20 or more games in four of her nine seasons.

Roberts enticed by LA Spark's "dynamic" roster

LA Sparks introduced Lynne Roberts as the new coach on Thursday. The first-year WNBA coach expressed her excitement for LA's roster and credited the Spark's young pieces as a point of interest in the job.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't think we had a really strong roster in place, and the opportunity to bring in a couple pieces where that's realistic ... I think we have an incredible core group," Roberts said.

LA has more than enough talent to contend for a playoff spot in 2025, but health will be a point of concern. Players like Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson and Kia Nurse make up the "incredible core group" Lynne Roberts referenced in her introductory presser.

