LA Sparks vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

The LA Sparks travel east on Wednesday to face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center. This will be the second meeting between them this term, with the last yielding an 88-82 win for the Dream.
Both teams enter the contest following wins. In their last game, the LA Sparks earned a 91-85 win against the Seattle Storm, while the Dream defeated the Connecticut Sun 93-76. The two teams have contrasting records in their last 10 games, with the Dream winning seven and losing three, while the Sparks have an even five wins and as many losses.
In terms of the standings, the Sparks (19-20) are 10th and are in the thick of a playoff race with three spots remaining, while the Dream (26-14) are third and have qualified for the postseason.
LA Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream game details
The inter-conference game between the Sparks and the Dream is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).
Local fans can follow the game live on the PeachtreeTV and Spectrum SportsNet networks, while online viewers can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.
LA Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream preview
The Sparks are on a two-game win streak. After a slow start, Los Angeles has enjoyed a successful second half and made a strong case to qualify for the playoffs. A game behind the Fever, the Sparks will close the gap with a win, but a loss could end their postseason hopes with five regular season games remaining.
All-Star Kelsey Plum has been their best performer this term, averaging 19.9 points and 5.8 assists per game. However, in recent games, Dearica Hamby has come up clutch and is second in scoring with 18.2 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Dream have remained in the top half of the standings all season and clinched a playoff spot. They have a similar record to the Las Vegas Aces and will hope to grab the second seed by beating the Sparks.
In terms of performances, Allisha Gray has been their leading scorer, averaging 18.6 points per game while featuring in all 40 games this term. Rhyene Howard and Brionna Jones have been a great supporting cast for Gray. Howard is averaging 16.8 points per game, while Jones has recorded 12.9 points per game.
LA Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream predicted lineups
The Sparks' injury list only features Rickea Jackson. They should start with the following five players:
The Dream, meanwhile, could be without Allisha Gray, who's listed as questionable, while Taylor Thierry is set to miss out.
LA Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream betting tips
The Sparks should be led by Dearica Hamby once again, with the forward recording 20+ points in her last two games. Offering odds of -128 for 16.5 points scored, she should be considered a favorable pick.
Meanwhile, in Allisha Gray's absence, Rhyne Howard should see more of the ball. Averaging 23.5 points in her last two appearances, she should be able to hit her +100 odds for over 18.5 points scored.
LA Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream prediction
The Sparks and the Dream face each other in back-to-back games. Although the Sparks will be desperate for a win, the Dream should take the victory due to their deeper roster and home-court advantage.
Our prediction: The Dream to win