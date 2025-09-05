LA Sparks vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The LA Sparks are in the middle of a two-game road trip to Georgia, set to face the Atlanta Dream once again on Friday. The clash at Gateway Center will mark their third and final meeting, with the Dream having clinched the regular season series 2-0.

Ad

LA Sparks vs Atlanta Dream: Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips & Prediction

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on ION. Fans can also watch the contest via live stream on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Sparks (+225) vs Dream (-275)

Odds: Sparks (+6.5 -110) vs Dream (-6.5 -110)

Ad

Trending

Total (O/U): Sparks (o169.5 -107) vs Dream (u169.5 -115)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

The first Sparks-Dream meeting of the year took place at Crypto.com Arena on May 28. LA’s duo of Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum led all scorers with 28 and 27 points, yet Atlanta managed an 88-82 victory. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 25 points, while Brionna Jones, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough also scored in double digits.

Ad

Atlanta went on to clinch the regular season series, 2-0, after an 86-75 win on September 3. During Wednesday’s game at Gateway Center, four of the Dream’s starters scored in double digits, combining for 60 points. Moreover, Maya Caldwell chipped in with 14 points off the bench in the win.

LA Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Jullie Allemand | SF: Dearica Hamby | PF: Cameron Brink | C: Azura Stevens

Ad

Dream

PG: Jordin Canada | SG: Te-Hina Paopao | SF: Rhyne Howard | PF: Briona Jones | C: Brittney Griner

LA Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream Betting Tips

Kelsey Plum has been on a scoring tear this season, averaging 19.9 points per game for the Sparks. She has been especially strong against Atlanta, putting up 22.5 points per game in two matchups. Considering that, she looks well-positioned to clear the 17.5-point line.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Dreams’ Jordin Canada has been averaging 5.6 assists per game this year. In her only game against the Sparks, she dished out 10 assists while taking over the playmaking duties from Rhyne Howard. Given her role in the previous contest, she has a solid chance to go over her 5.5-assist mark.

LA Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream Prediction

The Dream have locked in a playoff spot with an impressive 27–14 record. Meanwhile, the Sparks are fighting to stay in the race, needing nearly every win left in the regular season to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Ad

They will be expected to be competitive, but the Dream should hold their ground at home.

Prediction: Expect the Dream to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More