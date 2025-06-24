LA Sparks vs Chicago Sky prediction and betting tips - June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The LA Sparks will travel east to face the Chicago Sky at the Wintrust Arena on Tuesday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the first game yielding a 91-78 win for the Sparks.

Both teams enter this game on the back of three consecutive defeats and share a similar record. The Sky (3-10) sits 11th while the Sparks (4-10) are 10th in the standings; the similarities in their form and rankings make this game an enticing matchup.

This game is also the first of five against Eastern Conference teams for the Sparks, while the Sky will head west to face the Valkyries, Sparks and the Lynx after the contest. They will be looking to end their losing runs on Tuesday, as the winner will occupy the 10th seed.

LA Sparks vs. Chicago Sky preview, predicted starting lineups, odds, and prediction

This inter-conference game between the Sparks and the Sky is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and local fans can follow the game live on The U and WCIU networks.

Alternatively, viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass on WNBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Sparks -5.5 o165.5 (-115) -240 Chicago Sky +5.5 u164.5 (-105) +200

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Sparks vs. Chicago Sky preview

The LA Sparks have endured a tough month with two wins and five losses. Currently on a three-game slide, two of these losses have come against the table-topping Minnesota Lynx, while the other was a 98-67 loss to the Seattle Storm. With that said, both their wins in June (Wings and Aces) have come away from home.

The Sparks have been led by former All-Star Kelsey Plum, who has been a revelation since being traded from the Aces. She is averaging 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Plum was once again their highest scorer with 15 on Saturday as they were blown apart by the Lynx 82-66.

The Sky have suffered a similar fate, losing their last three games to the Dream, the Mercury and the Mystics. Like the Sparks, they have won two games this month (Sun and Wings), both of which have come away from home.

Angel Reese has been the team's standout player this season, averaging 10.8 ppg, 11.5 rpg and 3.5 apg. However, her lackluster performance against the Mercury allowed Ariel Atkins to surpass her as the team's leading scorer, now averaging 13.9 ppg.

LA Sparks vs. Chicago Sky starting lineups

The LA Sparks enter this game with four players on their injury list. Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell continue to miss games due to knee injuries, while Odyssey Sims is out due to personal reasons.

Julie Allemand is on the list too, as she has joined the Belgian National team for the EuroBasket.

Position Starter PG Kelsey Plum SG Sarah Ashlee Barker SF Rickea Jackson PF Dearica Hamby C Azura Stevens

The Sky injury list features Courtney Vandersloot, who is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL Injury.

Position Starter PG Ariel Atkins SG Kia Nurse SF Rebecca Allen PF Angel Reese C Kamilla Cardoso

LA Sparks vs. Chicago Sky betting tips

LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is one of the best picks for the game against the Sky. She currently offers odds of -130 for over 18.5 points scored. This is a great return considering she averages 20.5 ppg and recorded 28 points against the Sky in their last meeting.

In terms of Chicago, Ariel Atkins should be the favored pick over Reese. The guard is in good form, recording 29 points against a strong Atlanta Dream team in the last game. She offers odds of -126 for over 13.5 points scored, which is a great return.

LA Sparks vs. Chicago Sky prediction

Despite the Chicago Sky's home court advantage, the Sparks should take home the win. Although both teams mirror each other perfectly, the Sparks team has enough firepower to blow past the Sky's defense, which has struggled throughout the season.

