The LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game on Friday is a matchup between one of the oldest teams in the league and the WNBA's newest franchise. This will be the first-ever regular season game played by the Valkyries, who filled up their roster primarily through an expansion draft held in December 2024.

Ad

As the first WNBA expansion team since the Atlanta Dream's entry in 2008, the Valkyries are looking to get off to a great start by picking up their first regular season win in franchise history. Their current roster consists of both up-and-coming stars (such as Kate Martin as well as Temi Fagbenle) and grizzled veterans (like Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton, and Monique Billings).

Ad

Trending

Standing between the Valkyries and their historic first win is a Sparks team that's looking to bounce back from a lackluster performance last season. In 2024, the Sparks finished dead last in the entire league, collecting just eight wins against 32 losses.

By all indications, things are looking up for the Sparks as they acquired star point guard Kelsey Plum in a blockbuster deal during the offseason. They'll also be counting on veterans Dearica Hamby and Odyssey Sims, as well as young talents like Rae Burrell and the returning Cameron Brink.

Ad

Ad

This past Sunday, the Valkyries had their first preseason matchup, which also happened to be against the Sparks. Though LA led by 14 points in the first half, Golden State went on a third quarter surge and eventually seized the lead. In the end, the Sparks came up with the 83-82 victory. The exciting action in this game appears to be a precursor to a thrilling affair on opening weekend.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries: Injury report

LA Sparks injury report

Ad

Cameron Brink won't be playing in the season opener against the Valkyries, as she is still recovering from her torn ACL last year. Julie Allemand will also be siting out due to knee issues.

Golden State Valkyries injury report

Kate Martin (hand) has been ruled as probable for this game. However, Stephanie Talbot (quad) and Cecilia Zandalasini (foot) won't be suiting up.

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

LA Sparks predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

Starters 2nd unit Kelsey Plum Sarah Ashley Barker Azura Stevens Odyssey Sims Rickea Jackson Sania Feagin Dearica Hamby Emma Cannon Rae Burrell Mercedes Russell



Ad

Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Veronica Burton Julie Vanloo Tiffany Hayes Kate Martin Kayla Thornton Carla Leite Juste Jocyte Monique Billings Janelle Salaun Temi Fagbenle Kyara Linskens

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More