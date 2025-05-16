The LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries game on Friday is a matchup between one of the oldest teams in the league and the WNBA's newest franchise. This will be the first-ever regular season game played by the Valkyries, who filled up their roster primarily through an expansion draft held in December 2024.
As the first WNBA expansion team since the Atlanta Dream's entry in 2008, the Valkyries are looking to get off to a great start by picking up their first regular season win in franchise history. Their current roster consists of both up-and-coming stars (such as Kate Martin as well as Temi Fagbenle) and grizzled veterans (like Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton, and Monique Billings).
Standing between the Valkyries and their historic first win is a Sparks team that's looking to bounce back from a lackluster performance last season. In 2024, the Sparks finished dead last in the entire league, collecting just eight wins against 32 losses.
By all indications, things are looking up for the Sparks as they acquired star point guard Kelsey Plum in a blockbuster deal during the offseason. They'll also be counting on veterans Dearica Hamby and Odyssey Sims, as well as young talents like Rae Burrell and the returning Cameron Brink.
This past Sunday, the Valkyries had their first preseason matchup, which also happened to be against the Sparks. Though LA led by 14 points in the first half, Golden State went on a third quarter surge and eventually seized the lead. In the end, the Sparks came up with the 83-82 victory. The exciting action in this game appears to be a precursor to a thrilling affair on opening weekend.
LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries: Injury report
LA Sparks injury report
Cameron Brink won't be playing in the season opener against the Valkyries, as she is still recovering from her torn ACL last year. Julie Allemand will also be siting out due to knee issues.
Golden State Valkyries injury report
Kate Martin (hand) has been ruled as probable for this game. However, Stephanie Talbot (quad) and Cecilia Zandalasini (foot) won't be suiting up.