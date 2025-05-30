LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips - May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

The LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces will face each other on Friday. LA will try to bounce back after falling against the Dream 88-82 in Atlanta on Tuesday. Sparks star Kelsey Plum will go up against the Aces for the first time since her former team traded her in the offseason.

Like the Sparks, the Aces are also coming off a loss. A’ja Wilson and Co. suffered a 102-82 beatdown at the hands of the Seattle Storm on Sunday. Wilson and Co. look to rebound against former Aces stars Plum and Dearica Hamby.

LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sparks (+400) vs. Aces (-550)

Odds: Sparks (+10.5) vs. Aces (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Sparks (o166.0 -110) vs. Aces (u166.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: Odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces preview

Injuries continue to hound the LA Sparks early in the season. Rae Burrell, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink are still out, giving the already deep Las Vegas Aces an advantage.

Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Azura Stevens have gallantly carried the team, but the Sparks are often overwhelmed late in games. Coach Lynne Roberts must coax more out of the supporting cast for LA to have a chance of pulling off an upset.

The Aces have to focus on moving the ball and in battling for the boards. In the team’s two losses this season, they were badly beaten by their opponents in assists and rebounding.

A’ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes make up Las Vegas’ formidable frontline. They can’t allow themselves to get beat by the injury-hampered Sparks.

The Aces also have Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd playing in the perimeter. They have to keep the offense humming better than how they did against the Storm.

LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces predicted starting lineups

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | PG: Odyssey Sims | SG: Sarah Ashlee Barker | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

Aces

PG: Chelsea Gray | PG: Jackie Young | SG: Jewell Loyd | PF: A’ja Wilson | C: Kia Stokes

LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces betting tips

A’ja Wilson is off to a slow start this season, averaging 20.8 points per game. She struggled in back-to-back games, putting up 15.0 PPG. With the Aces back in Sin City and against an injury-riddled opponent, Wilson could bounce back and top her 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Unlike Wilson, Kelsey Plum has been sizzling hot for the Sparks, averaging 25.2 PPG. Plum has something to prove after the big offseason trade. She could blow past her 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

The Sparks are on the road and dealing with injuries to multiple key contributors. Beating the Aces, who are raring to bounce back from a lopsided loss, could be tough.

The Aces likely return to the win column with a victory that beats the -10.5 spread.

