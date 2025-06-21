LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 21 | 2025 WNBA season

Saturday’s WNBA schedule features two compelling matchups, with the primetime game showcasing the LA Sparks taking on the Minnesota Lynx. The Sparks enter at 4-9, while the Lynx boast the league’s top mark at 11-1.
This will mark the third meeting between the teams this season. Minnesota won the first game 89-75, led by Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith, who combined for 41 points. In the second, Collier exploded for 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Despite both losses, Kelsey Plum stood out for the Sparks, scoring 18 points in the first meeting and 20 in the second, though her efforts haven’t yet led to a win, as the Lynx have looked dominant throughout the early season.
Here’s the latest injury news heading into their next meeting:
LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx injury reports
LA Sparks
Cameron Brink (knee) remains sidelined and will not play Saturday. Odyssey Sims has also been ruled out for personal reasons. Julie Allemand (overseas commitment) and Rae Burrell (right knee) are also out of action.
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier logged limited minutes in Minnesota’s win over the Las Vegas Aces, which secured their spot in the Commissioner’s Cup Final. She’s currently day-to-day with a back issue, and the team may choose to rest her until she’s fully healthy. Jessica Shepard is also ruled out.
LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx projected starters
LA Sparks starting lineup and depth chart
Kelsey Plum missed the previous game against Seattle — a 98-67 loss — but is expected to return against the Lynx. With her back, the likely starting five is Plum, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azurá Stevens.
Below is their depth chart.
Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart
The major question for Minnesota is Collier’s availability. She hasn’t missed a game this season and remains a frontrunner in the MVP race and All-Star voting. If she sits, expect Natisha Hiedeman to step into the lineup alongside Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith.
Below is their depth chart.
How to watch LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx
Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis. The game will air on NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Network - North. It can also be streamed via WNBA League Pass (subscription required).