LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - June 21 | 2025 WNBA season

The reeling LA Sparks will get another crack at the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. Los Angeles, 0-2 against Minnesota this season, hopes to rebound from its latest loss, a 101-78 beatdown a week ago. Odyssey Sims, who sat out the Sparks’ previous two games for personal reasons, will remain out in the rematch against the Lynx.

The Lynx are not injury-free, either. They listed MVP-early favorite Napheesa Collier as questionable due to a back injury. The Lynx are also without Jessia Shepard, Collier’s backup, because of EuroBasket commitment. How coach Cheryl Reeve manages the team amid availability issues could determine the outcome on Saturday.

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Sparks (+375) vs. Lynx (-500)

Odds: Sparks (+9.5) vs. Lynx (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Sparks (o162. 5 -110) vs. Lynx (u162.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx preview

Assuming Napheesa Collier does not play, the Sparks defense still has to hold up to have a chance of pulling off an upset. LA allows 86.9 points per game, the second-worst in the WNBA. The Sparks are also 10th in defensive rating in a 13-team league.

The Lynx have capable scorers, even if last year’s MVP runner-up can’t suit up. If Collier plays, the Sparks defense has to step up to compete better against the home team.

When Collier missed a game in late March, Jessica Shepard took over the starting power forward spot and delivered eight points, 10 rebounds and two assists. If both are unavailable on Saturday, somebody else must pick up the scoring and rebounding slack.

The Lynx could lean on the 6-foot-4 Alanna Smith, who has been playing well on both ends, to do more. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams are expected to be more active on offense if Collier is unavailable.

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Sarah Ashlee Barker | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | PG: Natisha Hiedeman | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Alanna Smith

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx betting tips

Rickea Jackson has been on a roll, averaging 22.0 points in her last three games. In LA’s 101-78 loss to the Lynx a week ago, she scored 18 points. She will likely blow past her 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

Napheesa Collier has been dominant against the Sparks this season, averaging 27.5 ppg when facing the LA-based team. The MVP contender could be below 100% if she suits up on Saturday. Collier might not get past her 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx prediction

The Minnesota Lynx have had the LA Sparks’ number this season. If Collier plays, the game likely ends in a blowout win for the home team. If Collier is unavailable, the Sparks could make the game more competitive and cover the +9.5 spread.

