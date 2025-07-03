LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for July 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

Thursday’s WNBA schedule features the season’s first clash between the LA Sparks and the New York Liberty. The Sparks come in having dropped five of their last six, while the Liberty are also struggling, with just one win in their last five outings.
Both squads are in slumps: the Sparks are in their roughest stretch since starting the season 2-6 (they now sit at 5-12), and the Liberty, impacted by key absences, have dropped five of seven after a 9-0 start, putting them at 11-5 overall.
Over the past seven games, LA ranks third-worst in offensive rating and second-worst in defensive rating. They’re dead last in shot attempts per game (62.9), rank fifth worst in rebounding and lead the league in turnovers (18.6).
Their recent struggles underscore how crucial Cameron Brink’s return could be for their playoff hopes.
During that same span, New York’s net rating has been the third worst in the league at minus-7.6, with both their offense and defense slipping into the bottom five. They’ve still managed to score 83.9 points per game (fifth best), but the absence of Jonquel Jones has exposed their defensive vulnerabilities.
Here’s a quick breakdown of Sparks vs. Liberty.
LA Sparks vs New York Liberty injury reports
LA Sparks
Cameron Brink (knee) remains out for the Sparks.
New York Liberty
Jonquel Jones remains out, as she is only two weeks into a projected four-to-six week recovery from an ankle injury.
LA Sparks vs New York Liberty depth charts
LA Sparks starting lineup and depth chart
LA is expected to start Kelsey Plum, Sarah Ashlee Barker, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens.
Below is their depth chart.
New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart
New York is expected to start Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Rebekah Gardner, Breanna Stewart and Nyara Sabally.
Below is their depth chart.
How to watch LA Sparks vs New York Liberty
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Local fans can catch the game on Fox 5 New York, Liberty Live (Livestream), Spectrum SportsNet, or stream it live with a WNBA League Pass subscription.