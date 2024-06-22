LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Preview and Prediction for June 22 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The LA Sparks vs New York Liberty matchup is one of the three WNBA regular-season games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the second game of their back-to-back matchups. The Liberty won 93-80 on Thursday.

The two teams are having absolutely contrasting seasons. New York is second in the WNBA with a 13-3 record, while LA is 10th with a 4-12 record. The Sparks are on a troubling downward trajectory having lost their past five games.

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty game details and odds

The LA Sparks vs New York Liberty game is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 22, at Barclays Center. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It won’t be available on WNBA League Pass until it concludes, and will only be made available on demand.

Moneyline: Sparks (+880) vs. Liberty (-1800)

Spread: Sparks (+15) vs. Liberty (-15)

Total (O/U): Sparks -110 (o167.5) vs. Liberty -110 (u167.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty preview

The two teams have met 62 times so far, with the all-time series tied 31-31. New York has won six straight games dating back to 2022. And the expectation is for the streak to extend to seven games on Saturday.

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty injury reports and starting lineups

The Sparks lost Cameron Brink for the season after she went down with an ACL tear against the Connecticut Sun. LA will also be without Azura Stevens (arm) and Lexie Brown (illness). LA coach Curt Miller should start:

PG: Layshia Clarendon SG: Kia Nurse SF: Rickea Jackson PF: Stephanie Talbot C: Dearica Hamby

The Sparks’ key bench contributors should be Aari McDonald and Li Yueru.

The Liberty will be without Nyara Sabally (back injury) and Courtney Vandersllot (personal reasons). Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is questionable with a knee injury. Liberty coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Sabrina Ionescu SG: Kayla Thornton SF: Breanna Stewart PF: Leonie Fiebich C: Jonquel Jones

The Liberty’s key bench players should be Ivana Dojkic and Kennedy Burke.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty prediction

The Liberty are hugely favored to win their second straight game against the Sparks in the 2024 season. New York, however, could fail to cover the spread. This should be a low-scoring game, with the team total staying under 167.5 points.