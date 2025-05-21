  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Los Angeles Sparks
  • LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 21 | WNBA 2025 Season

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 21 | WNBA 2025 Season

By Avi Shravan
Modified May 21, 2025 12:03 GMT
LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 21
LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 21. (Image Source: Getty)

The LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury game on Wednesday is a clash between two franchises with the league's most dignified legacies. The Sparks have had greats of the game like Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie play for them, while the Mercury have produced the league's latest legend, Diana Taurasi.

Ad

The new season has just started, and both teams have played fewer than five games. The Sparks have a 1-1 record after their latest matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday ended in an 89-75 loss. Meanwhile, the Mercury (1-0) played their season opener against the Storm on Saturday and walked away with an 81-59 win.

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury: Injury Report

LA Sparks injury report for May 21

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Sparks will take on their Wednesday night opponents with four fewer players on their roster. According to ESPN, Julie Allemand is out with a knee injury, and Rickea Jackson is out because of a concussion she suffered against the Lynx on Sunday.

Rae Burrell is out with a right leg injury, while Cameron Brink is still recovering from her left ACL tear last season and is expected to return to the court sometime in June.

Ad

Phoenix Mercury injury report for May 21

The Mercury will miss two players for their second regular-season contest. According to ESPN, Natasha Mack is ruled out for Wednesday night's game because of a lower back injury. She is expected to be on the sidelines for two to three weeks.

Kahleah Copper is out for four to six weeks as she underwent a left knee arthroscopy.

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

LA Sparks predicted starting five and depth chart for May 21

Ad

The Sparks are expected to run a similar lineup to their first two regular-season games, with Kelsey Plum handling the backcourt and Dearica Hamby running the frontcourt. Here are the expected starting five for the Sparks:

G- Odyssey Sims, G- Kelsey Plum, F- Azura Stevens. F- Dearica Hamby and C- Mercedes Russell.

Starters2nd unit
Odyssey SimsSarah Ashley Barker
Kelsey PlumEmma Canon
Azura StevensSania Feagin
Dearica HambyEmma Cannon
Mercedes RussellLiatu King
Ad

Phoenix Mercury predicted starting five and depth chart for May 21

The Mercury are also expected to run a similar lineup to their season opener against the Seattle Storm. However, the fans can expect some changes in rotations and bench options. Here are the expected starting five for the Mercury:

G- Monique Akoa-Makani, G- Sami Whitcomb, F- Kathryn Westbeld, F- Alyssa Thomas and F- Satou Sabally

GuardForwardCenter
Monique Akoa MakaniNatasha MackKalani Brown
Kahleah CopperAlexis PrinceMurjanatu Musa
Alexa HeldSatou Sabally-
Kitija LaksaAlyssa Thomas-
Sevgi UzunKathryn Westbeld-
Sami Whitcomb--

The matchup at PHX Arena tips off at 10 p.m. ET and airs on AZFamily and SportsNet LA.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications