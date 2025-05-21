LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 21 | WNBA 2025 Season

The LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury game on Wednesday is a clash between two franchises with the league's most dignified legacies. The Sparks have had greats of the game like Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie play for them, while the Mercury have produced the league's latest legend, Diana Taurasi.

The new season has just started, and both teams have played fewer than five games. The Sparks have a 1-1 record after their latest matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday ended in an 89-75 loss. Meanwhile, the Mercury (1-0) played their season opener against the Storm on Saturday and walked away with an 81-59 win.

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury: Injury Report

LA Sparks injury report for May 21

The Sparks will take on their Wednesday night opponents with four fewer players on their roster. According to ESPN, Julie Allemand is out with a knee injury, and Rickea Jackson is out because of a concussion she suffered against the Lynx on Sunday.

Rae Burrell is out with a right leg injury, while Cameron Brink is still recovering from her left ACL tear last season and is expected to return to the court sometime in June.

Phoenix Mercury injury report for May 21

The Mercury will miss two players for their second regular-season contest. According to ESPN, Natasha Mack is ruled out for Wednesday night's game because of a lower back injury. She is expected to be on the sidelines for two to three weeks.

Kahleah Copper is out for four to six weeks as she underwent a left knee arthroscopy.

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

LA Sparks predicted starting five and depth chart for May 21

The Sparks are expected to run a similar lineup to their first two regular-season games, with Kelsey Plum handling the backcourt and Dearica Hamby running the frontcourt. Here are the expected starting five for the Sparks:

G- Odyssey Sims, G- Kelsey Plum, F- Azura Stevens. F- Dearica Hamby and C- Mercedes Russell.

Starters 2nd unit Odyssey Sims Sarah Ashley Barker Kelsey Plum Emma Canon Azura Stevens Sania Feagin Dearica Hamby Emma Cannon Mercedes Russell Liatu King

Phoenix Mercury predicted starting five and depth chart for May 21

The Mercury are also expected to run a similar lineup to their season opener against the Seattle Storm. However, the fans can expect some changes in rotations and bench options. Here are the expected starting five for the Mercury:

G- Monique Akoa-Makani, G- Sami Whitcomb, F- Kathryn Westbeld, F- Alyssa Thomas and F- Satou Sabally

Guard Forward Center Monique Akoa Makani Natasha Mack Kalani Brown Kahleah Copper Alexis Prince Murjanatu Musa Alexa Held Satou Sabally - Kitija Laksa Alyssa Thomas - Sevgi Uzun Kathryn Westbeld - Sami Whitcomb - -

The matchup at PHX Arena tips off at 10 p.m. ET and airs on AZFamily and SportsNet LA.

