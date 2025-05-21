LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - May 21 | 2025 WNBA season

The LA Sparks will face the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at the PHX Arena in Phoenix. After a lopsided 89-75 Sunday loss to the Minnesota Lynx, the Sparks will try to bag their second road win of the season. With Rickea Jackson (concussion) out, the Sparks look to get strong performances from Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Mercury try to sustain their impressive start when they host the Sparks. Phoenix, even without Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack, they dispatched the Seattle Storm 81-59 on Saturday. The Mercury could stay unbeaten if they get another superb night from Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sparks (+200) vs. Mercury (-245)

Odds: Sparks (+6.0) vs. Mercury (-6.0)

Total (O/U): Sparks (o164.0 -110) vs. Mercury (u164.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury preview

Ad

The LA Sparks opened their season with a resounding 84-67 win against the expansion Golden State Valkyries on Friday but got a reality check two nights later. LA hardly stood a chance against the Minnesota Lynx, who cruised to the finish line.

The Sparks will take on an injury-riddled team that had a surprisingly good start to the season. LA can test itself better against a revamped team looking to find a new identity past the Diana Taurasi era.

Ad

Kelsey Plum and Co. have to move the ball better and prevent another 15-assist night like they did in the blowout loss to the Lynx.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post Diana Taurasi era opened well for the Phoenix Mercury. Without Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas led the team to a lopsided win against the Storm.

The Mercury won that game by dominating the boards, by attacking the paint and by playing good defense. Thomas has already settled into her role as the team’s playmaker and anchor on defense. Sabally has become the go-to scorer with Copper out. They have to play well together to carry the Mercury to a 2-0 record.

Ad

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Odyssey Sims | SG: Sarah Ashlee Barker | PF: Azura Stevens | PF: Dearica Hamby

Mercury

PG: Sami Whitcomb | SG: Monique Akoa Makani | SF: Kathryn Westbeld | PF: Satou Sabally | PF: Alyssa Thomas

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Satou Sabally debuted for the Mercury with 27 points on Saturday but she is a 15.8 points per game career-scorer. The German might not get past her 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Alyssa Thomas had 20 points against the Storm two nights ago. Without Kahleah Copper, the Mercury will lean on her more to provide scoring punch and top her 16.5 (O/U) points prop.

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

Without Rickea Jackson, the Sparks might not have enough to beat the Mercury on the road. Phoenix likely rolls to another win but allows LA to cover the +6.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More