LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 9 | 2025 WNBA Season

The LA Sparks will travel to Arizona on Tuesday to face the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena. This will be the fourth and final meeting between them this term, with the previous three matchups being won by the Mercury.

Ad

Both teams enter this contest with contrasting results. In their last game, the Mercury suffered an 87-84 loss against the Connecticut Sun, while the Sparks earned a 91-77 win against the Dallas Wings. The two teams also share varying records in their last 10 outings. Phoenix has won eight and lost two games, while Los Angeles has an even record, winning and losing five games each.

In the standings, the Mercury (27-15) sit in fourth place and have already secured a playoff berth. The Sparks (20-22), on the other hand, are in ninth place and must win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Ad

Trending

LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury game details and odds

The Western Conference game between the Sparks and the Mercury is scheduled for tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the Arizona Family Sports and Merc+ networks. Viewers online can livestream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Ad

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Sparks +7.5 o172.5 (-110) +280 Phoenix Mercury -7.5 u172.5 (-110) -350

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury preview

This is a must-win game for the LA Sparks as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive. Locked in a battle with the Storm for the final postseason spot, the Sparks need this victory to stay within reach. Their late push has kept them in contention despite a rough start to the season. However, their playoff fate ultimately depends on Seattle, as the Sparks also need the Storm to lose for them to qualify.

Ad

Kelsey Plum has been their best performer this term, with the former Aces guard averaging 19.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Apart from the All-Star, Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson have been important pieces for the Spraks, averaging 18.5 and 14.9 points, respectively.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury have remained in the playoff mix all season, consistently hovering around the top four. At one stage, they even held the second spot, but a post–All-Star break slump saw their form dip, dropping them down to fourth place in the standings. However, they have been a strong outfit this term and a real favorite to challenge the Minnesota Lynx for the WNBA crown.

Ad

The Mercury have leaned heavily on Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas for offense this season. Sabally leads the team with 16.2 points per game, while Thomas has been the do-it-all star, averaging 15.8 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury predicted lineups

The LA Sparks could be without Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum for their upcoming game, with both stars' health remaining questionable. In their absence, the team should start with the following players:

Ad

Position Players PG Julie Allemand SG Rae Burrell SF Cameron Brink PF Dearica Hamby C Azura Stevens

Ad

The Phoenix Mercury will enter this game with a healthy roster and should start with the following starting five:

Position Players PG Kahleah Copper SG Sami Whitcomb SF Satou Sabally PF Alyssa Thomas C Kalani Brown

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Dearica Hamby should be the favored pick from the LA Sparks. In Plum's absence, the forward should see more of the ball and offers odds of -110 for over 16.5 points scored. Having recorded 20+ points in four of her last five games, she should easily hit that figure.

Alyssa Thomas stands out as the safest pick from the Mercury. The forward has been a model of consistency all season and is listed at -130 odds to score over 14.5 points, a solid value given her season average of 15.8 points per game.

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury predictions

The LA Sparks will enter this game with a mission and should provide a tough fight. However, their playoff push will likely end against the Mercury on Tuesday. Phoenix has a fully healthy team and has won all games against the Sparks this season.

Our prediction: Mercury wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More