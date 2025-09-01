LA Sparks vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 1 | 2025 WNBA Season

Following a 10-day-long homestand, the LA Sparks begin a three-game road trip on Monday, starting with the Seattle Storm.

The clash against the Storm on Monday will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams, with the Sparks leading the regular season series 2-1.

LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on NBA TV. Fans can also watch the contest via live stream on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Sparks (+240) vs Storm (-298)

Odds: Sparks (+7.5 -109) vs Storm (-7.5 -111)

Total (O/U): Sparks (o173 -112) vs Storm (u173 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm Preview

The first Sparks-Storm meeting of the season took place at the Crypto.com Arena on June 17. The Commissioner’s Cup clash witnessed Nneka Ogwumike recording 26 points, leading the Storm to a dominant 98-67 win.

Their subsequent meeting, on Aug. 1, was much more competitive. The high-scoring battle witnessed four LA players scoring at least 20 points, with Rickea Jackson leading the pack with 27 points. Despite Ogwumike’s 37-point outing, the Sparks clinched a 108-106 OT win.

The two Western Conference teams faced off again less than two weeks later. This time, Kelsey Plum emerged as the difference maker, putting up 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 94-91 win. The game also witnessed Cameron Brink erupting for a season-high performance, scoring 14 points off the bench.

LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Julie Allemand | SF: Cameron Brink | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Gabby Williams | SF: Nneka Ogwumike| PF: Brittney Sykes | C: Ezi Magbegor

LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm Betting Tips

The Sparks’ Kelsey Plum has been averaging 20.1 points per game this season. Even though August wasn't her most productive month, she still managed 19.8 points per game, which is above her 18.5-point prop for tonight. She has put up 20 and 22 points in her two previous matchups with the Storm, so it’s reasonable to expect her to go over her line again.

Meanwhile, the Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike will likely be the main rebounder for the Storm as they face the Sparks’ bigger lineup. She averages 7.0 rebounds per game but has stepped up her production in this matchup, grabbing nine boards across their three meetings. With her rebound prop set at 7.5, she looks well-positioned to hit the over.

LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm Prediction

The Storm enter the matchup not only with the stronger record but also with better momentum, having won five of their last six games.

In contrast, the Sparks have had a tougher stretch, managing four wins in their last nine outings. Given the way the two teams have fared recently, the Storm look well-positioned to grab the win and clinch a playoff berth.

