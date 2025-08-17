LA Sparks vs Washington Mystics prediction and betting tips - Aug 17 | 2025 WNBA Season

The LA Sparks will travel to the capital on Sunday to face the Washington Mystics at the CareFirst Arena. This will be the third meeting between them this term, with the last two games being won by the Sparks.

Ad

Both teams enter this contest after wins on the road. In their last game, the Sparks earned a 97-96 victory over the Dallas Wings, while the Mystics defeated the Indiana Fever 88-84 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The teams have differing records in their previous 10 outings. The Sparks are in good form with seven wins and three losses, while the Mystics have won four and lost six.

In terms of the standings, the two teams are battling for the final playoff spot. The LA Sparks (16-17) are currently in ninth place. Meanwhile, the Mystics (15-18) are in tenth place.

Ad

Trending

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Sparks and the Mystics is scheduled for tip-off at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the Monumental Sports Network, while the game will be telecast nationally on ESPN3.

Viewers online can live stream the game, too, by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Ad

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Sparks -3.5 o171.5 (-110) =155 Washington Mystics +3.5 u171.5 (-115) +135

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics preview

The LA Sparks enter this game as one of the most in-form teams in the league. After a slow start to the season, winning six of their first 20 games, the Sparks started to build momentum before the All-Star break. They have exploded in the second half of the season, winning eight and losing three. This run of form has seen them return to the playoff picture, as they look to overtake the Seattle Storm in eighth place.

Ad

All-Star Kelsey Plum has been their best performer this term. The guard has featured in 32 of the Sparks' 33 games this season, averaging 35.5 minutes per game and recording 20.3 points and 6.1 assists. Alternatively, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens have taken charge of the frontcourt, averaging 17.8 and 14.6 points per game.

On the other hand, the Washington Mystics have lingered in and around the final playoff spot all season, with the team struggling for consistency. The capital team is yet to win more than three games in a row and has struggled for wins in August, winning two and losing five. They have also been heavily reliant on their rookies, with Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen leading the charge for the Mystics.

Ad

After trading Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards before the deadline, the Mystics are being led by Sonia Citron. The guard has featured in all of her team's games, so far averaging 15.0 ppg and 4.4 rpg. She has been supported by Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen in the frontcourt, with the duo averaging 12.5 and 12.7 ppg, respectively.

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics predicted lineup

The LA Sparks enter this game with zero players on the injury list and should start with the following roster:

Ad

Position Starter PG Kelsey Plum SG Julie Allemand SF Rickea Jackson PF Dearica Hamby C Azura Stevens

Ad

The Mystics will be without Georgia Amoore and Jacy Sheldon for the upcoming game and should start with the following team in their absence.

Position Starter PG Jade Melbourne SG Sug Sutton SF Sonia Citron PF Kiki Iriafen C Shakira Austin

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics betting tips

Bettors should focus on Kelsey Plum for favorable returns from the LA Sparks. The guard has recorded 20+ points in her last three games and offers odds of -130 for over 18.5 points scored.

Sonia Citron should be the favored pick for the Mystics. The rookie recorded 21 points in her last game and offers odds of +100 for scoring over 16.5 points.

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics predictions

The Sparks should be considered the favorites given their current form. However, this game is pivotal in the playoff race, and the Mystics will be rearing to get a win against an aspiring rival. They also have a respectable home record and could capitalize on it.

Our prediction: Mystics win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More