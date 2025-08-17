LA Sparks vs Washington Mystics prediction and betting tips - Aug 17 | 2025 WNBA Season

The LA Sparks will travel to the capital on Sunday to face the Washington Mystics at the CareFirst Arena. This will be the third meeting between them this term, with the last two games being won by the Sparks.
Both teams enter this contest after wins on the road. In their last game, the Sparks earned a 97-96 victory over the Dallas Wings, while the Mystics defeated the Indiana Fever 88-84 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The teams have differing records in their previous 10 outings. The Sparks are in good form with seven wins and three losses, while the Mystics have won four and lost six.
In terms of the standings, the two teams are battling for the final playoff spot. The LA Sparks (16-17) are currently in ninth place. Meanwhile, the Mystics (15-18) are in tenth place.
LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics game details and odds
The inter-conference game between the Sparks and the Mystics is scheduled for tip-off at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the Monumental Sports Network, while the game will be telecast nationally on ESPN3.
Viewers online can live stream the game, too, by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off
LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics preview
The LA Sparks enter this game as one of the most in-form teams in the league. After a slow start to the season, winning six of their first 20 games, the Sparks started to build momentum before the All-Star break. They have exploded in the second half of the season, winning eight and losing three. This run of form has seen them return to the playoff picture, as they look to overtake the Seattle Storm in eighth place.
All-Star Kelsey Plum has been their best performer this term. The guard has featured in 32 of the Sparks' 33 games this season, averaging 35.5 minutes per game and recording 20.3 points and 6.1 assists. Alternatively, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens have taken charge of the frontcourt, averaging 17.8 and 14.6 points per game.
On the other hand, the Washington Mystics have lingered in and around the final playoff spot all season, with the team struggling for consistency. The capital team is yet to win more than three games in a row and has struggled for wins in August, winning two and losing five. They have also been heavily reliant on their rookies, with Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen leading the charge for the Mystics.
After trading Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards before the deadline, the Mystics are being led by Sonia Citron. The guard has featured in all of her team's games, so far averaging 15.0 ppg and 4.4 rpg. She has been supported by Shakira Austin and Kiki Iriafen in the frontcourt, with the duo averaging 12.5 and 12.7 ppg, respectively.
LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics predicted lineup
The LA Sparks enter this game with zero players on the injury list and should start with the following roster:
The Mystics will be without Georgia Amoore and Jacy Sheldon for the upcoming game and should start with the following team in their absence.
LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics betting tips
Bettors should focus on Kelsey Plum for favorable returns from the LA Sparks. The guard has recorded 20+ points in her last three games and offers odds of -130 for over 18.5 points scored.
Sonia Citron should be the favored pick for the Mystics. The rookie recorded 21 points in her last game and offers odds of +100 for scoring over 16.5 points.
LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics predictions
The Sparks should be considered the favorites given their current form. However, this game is pivotal in the playoff race, and the Mystics will be rearing to get a win against an aspiring rival. They also have a respectable home record and could capitalize on it.
Our prediction: Mystics win.