LA Sparks vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - July 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The WNBA season resumes on Tuesday with five games on the schedule, including the LA Sparks vs Washington Mystics matchup at the CaseFirst Arena. The two teams faced each other in Los Angeles before the All-Star break, with the Sparks taking a 99-80 win.

It was their first meeting of the season, with Dearic Hamby dominating with 26 points and six rebounds. Kelsey Plum added 20 points, while Rickea Jackson scored 22 points. Sonia Citron had a bad shooting night for Washington, putting up just eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

Fans can watch the Sparks-Mystics game locally on the Monumental Sports Network in Washington, D.C. It's also available via live stream on WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics Prediction, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sparks (+136) vs. Mystics (-162)

Spread: Sparks +3.5 (-114) vs. Mystics -3.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Sparks o167.5 (-110) vs. Mystics u167.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics Preview

The LA Sparks entered the WNBA All-Star break on a two-game winning streak. They are sitting 10th in the standings with an 8-14 record. They have a good roster, but they are still missing Cameron Brink, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Mysics are currently in seventh place with a record of 11-11. They started the season really well, but have cooled down over the past month. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have proven themselves as rookies, while Brittney Sykes continues to have a career season.

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups

Sparks

G - Kelsey Plum | G - Julie Allemand | F - Rickea Jackson | F - Azura Stevens | C - Dearica Hamby

Mystics

G - Sug Sutton | G - Brittney Sykes | F - Sonia Citron | F - Kiki Iriafen | C - Shakira Austin

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics Betting Tips

Kelsey Plum has an over/under of 18.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 20.1 points per game. She is favored to go UNDER (-132) via FanDuel. Bet on Plum to go OVER (+102) since he has scored at least 19 points or more in three of her last four games.

Sonia Citron is averaging 14.1 points per game as a rookie. She has an over/under of 13.5 points and is favored to go UNDER (-120) via FanDuel. She has struggled over her past five games, scoring 14 points or more just once. Take the risk and bet on Citron to go OVER (-108) and break out of her slump.

LA Sparks vs. Washington Mystics Prediction

The Sparks are listed as underdogs despite being on a two-game winning streak. They are playing on the road, and the Mystics are 7-3 at home in the first half of the season. The prediction is a win for Washington, with the score going over 167.5 points.

