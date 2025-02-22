Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC Prediction and Preview for Feb. 22 | Unrivaled 2025

On Saturday night, Laces BC (8-1) will face Lunar Owls BC (5-3) for the second time in the inaugural season of the 3x3 Unrivaled league. On Jan. 31, the Lunar Owls handed the Laces their first-ever loss, securing a 75-73 win.

Ad

Notably, the Lunar Owls, led by league co-founder Napheesa Collier, saw their own undefeated streak come to an end at the hands of Rose BC on Friday. The Laces, meanwhile, are looking to not only avenge their loss last month but also strengthen their hold on the No. 2 spot in the standings. Only the top four teams at the end of the regular season will make it to the playoffs.

Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC Preview, Prediction and Starting Lineups

The rematch between Laces BC and Lunar Owls BC will take place at Wayfair Arena in Miami. Fans can watch this game live on Max, TruTV and YouTube Live.

Ad

Trending

Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC preview

Despite having two players — Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes — who are among the league's top 10 in scoring, Laces BC ranks as the second-worst team in terms of scoring average, with just 64.4 points per game. They are also next to last in rebounding (28.8 per game) and rank at the very bottom in assists (10.3 per game).

Despite battling injuries and having each of their players miss at least one game, Laces BC has managed to secure the no. 2 spot in the standings. Jackie Young has played in just two games and Alyssa Thomas in only three, both hindered by knee injuries.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Lunar Owls are dominating multiple key categories. They lead the league in scoring (79.3), assists (15.2) and steals (5.2), while committing the fewest turnovers per game (6.2). Their two top scorers, Napheesa Collier (No. 1) and Allisha Gray (No. 5), have played in all nine of their games so far.

Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC predicted starting lineups

On Friday, Laces head coach Andrew Wade went with a starting lineup of McBride, Stefanie Dolson and Natisha Hiedeman. This same trio might tip off the game against the Lunar Owls just 24 hours later.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lunar Owls coach DJ Sackmann has carved out the league's best record with a starting three of Collier, Gray and Skylar-Diggins Smith.

Laces BC vs Lunar Owls BC prediction

While Laces BC has experienced its ups and downs, Lunar Owls BC has been consistent in their winning ways. Therefore, it's likely that the Lunar Owls will secure another victory over the Laces on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback