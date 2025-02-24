Laces BC vs Mist BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 24 | Unrivaled 2025

The Unrivaled 3v3 league continues with a matchup between Laces BC and Mist BC. The Laces, currently second in the standings with a 5-4 record, will face off against the sixth-place Mist, who boast a 2-7 record.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season. In their initial matchup on Jan. 20, Laces BC dominated, winning 63-43. Kayla McBride paced the Laces with a game-high 21 points, adding seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Breanna Stewart, the New York Liberty champion, led the Mist with 17 points. She also added 13 rebounds, two blocks and three assists in the losing effort.

Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. EST and fans can catch the game via TNT, Max, TSN+ and YouTube Live.

Laces BC vs Mist BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Laces BC predicted starting line up and depth chart

The Laces BC come into this game with a point to prove. They lost their last game 88-60 to the No. 1 team, Lunar Owls BC, on Saturday. Minnesota Lynx’s guard Kayla McBride recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the losing effort.

Here is the Laces BC roster:

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Natisha Hiedeman (Minnesota Lynx)

Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

Ariel Atkins (Chicago Sky)

Tiffany Hayes (Golden State Valkyries)

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (New York Liberty)

Kate Martin (Golden State Valkyries)

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury)

Laces BC predicted starting lineup:

The Laces are projected to stick with the same starting three that lost 88-60 to the Lunar Owls on Saturday: Kayla McBride (guard), Natisha Hiedeman (guard) and Stefanie Dolson (center).

Snapshot of the Laces' depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Kayla McBride Alyssa Thomas Stefanie Dolson Natisha Hiedeman Ariel Atkins Tiffany Hayes Jackie Young Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Kate Martin

Mist BC predicted starting line up and depth chart

Mist BC is currently on a three-game losing streak. The matchup against the Laces presents a prime opportunity for the team to halt their skid and get back on track.

Here is the Mist’s complete roster:

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Jewell Loyd (Las Vegas Aces)

Rickea Jackson (LA Sparks)

Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky)

Aaliyah Edwards (Washington Mystics)

DiJonai Carrington (Dallas Wings)

NaLyssa Smith (Dallas Wings)

Mist BC predicted starting lineup

The Mist are projected to go with the same lineup that lost 72-65 against Vinyl BC on Friday: Breanna Stewart (forward), Jewell Loyd (guard) and Rickea Jackson (forward).

Here's a snapshot of the Mists' depth chart:

Guard Forward Jewell Loyd Breanna Stewart Courtney Vandersloot Rickea Jackson DiJonai Carrington Aaliyah Edwards - NaLyssa Smith

