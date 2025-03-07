Laces BC vs Phantom BC Prediction and Preview for March 7 | Unrivaled 2025

The Laces BC will take on the Phantom BC in a regular season matchup on Friday. It is the third and final matchup between these two teams this season and the outcome of this game will have a big impact on the playoffs' fate for either team.

The very first Unrivaled season is nearing its end with the playoff tournament looming around the corner. The Laces had a great start to their season but after injury troubles with Kate Martin, Alyssa Thomas, Tiffany Hayes and Jackie Young, they have seen a downward trajectory in their performance.

The Laces are on a four-game losing streak and are No. 5 in the Unrivaled standings. The Phantoms are also struggling to secure a playoff spot in the inaugural Unrivaled season. They have lost their last three matchups, have a 3-9 record and are holding the last seed in the standings.

Laces BC vs Phanton BC Preview

The Laces BC and the Phantom BC have faced each other two times this season, with the Laces winning both of those matchups. In their first game on Jan. 18, the Phantom suffered a crushing 83-48 loss with Kate Martin hitting the game-winning shot.

Kayla McBride led the scoring in that game netting in 28 points to help her team win. The two teams met for the second time on Feb. 18 and the Laces won this matchup with a final score of 68-75. Kayla McBride led the scoring charts on the second matchup as well with a 30-point performance.

However, the third matchup on Friday is shaping up to be an interesting one as the Laces are short on manpower while the Phantoms are playing with a much healthier roster. Whichever team wins the matchup on Friday will have a chance to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Laces BC vs Phantom BC Predicted Starting Lineups

The Laces BC are expected to start Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes, with Jackie Young and Stefanie Dolson coming off the bench. Kate Martin and Kiki Jefferson are expected to be on the sidelines.

The Phantom BC are expected to start Satou Sabally, Natasha Cloud and Katie Lou Samuelson with Natisha Hiedeman, Brittney Griner and Marina Mabrey on the bench.

Laces BC vs Phantom BC Prediction

The Laces have seen a downfall in their performance, but they still have Kayla McBride balling her heart out on the court. The Phantom will put on a great fight but the Laces are expected to secure a win with McBride leading her team.

