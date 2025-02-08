Laces BC vs Vinyl BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 8 | Unrivaled 2025

The Laces BC will face the Vinyl BC on Saturday for their second encounter in the Unrivaled 3x3 league's inaugural season. The Laces are 1-0 against the Vinyl in the season series after clinching an 83-79 victory on Jan. 24.

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. EST at Wayfair Arena in Miami and will be televised nationally on truTV.

Laces BC vs Vinyl BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Laces BC roster

The Laces Basketball Club is led by Alyssa Thomas and features a roster that combines experience, versatility and dominance:

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Tiffany Hayes (Las Vegas Aces)

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Kate Martin (Golden State Valkyries)

Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

Trending

Alyssa Thomas has been out of action due to a knee injury she sustained during their previous encounter against Vinyl. Her status for the upcoming matchup is questionable.

The Laces are expected to use a starting lineup of Stefanie Dolson (C), Kayla McBride (G) and Tiffany Hayes (F) for the upcoming matchup.

Guards Forwards Center Kayla McBride Tiffany Hayes Stefanie Dolson Jackie Young Alyssa Thomas*

Kate Martin





Vinyl BC roster

Meanwhile, the Vinyl Basketball Club is led by Arike Ogunbowale and also boasts an impactful roster:

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Rae Burrell (LA Sparks)

Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (LA Sparks)

They are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Arike Ogunbowale (G), Jordin Canada (G/F) and Dearica Hamby (F).

Guard Forward Center Arike Ogunbowale Dearica Hamby Aliyah Boston Jordin Canada Rae Burrell

Rhyne Howard



Rae Burrell





Laces BC vs Vinyl BC: Preview

The Laces BC tipped off the league with four straight wins before suffering back-to-back losses. With a 4-2 record in the season, they stand second in the six-team league.

The Laces are coming off an 83-69 loss against the Rose BC last week. Kayla McBride led their losing effort in the game with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Jackie Young added 16 points, one rebound, three assists and two steals off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Vinyl BC debuted with back-to-back wins followed by four straight losses to go 2-4 for the season. They currently stand fourth in the league standings.

The Vinyl are coming off an 85-68 loss to the Lunar Owls BC on Monday with Rhyne Howard leading their losing effort with 21 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals. Dearica Hamby added a double-double stat line of 14 points, 10 rebounds and an assist to the loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback