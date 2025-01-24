Laces BC vs Vinyl BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 24 | Unrivaled

The Laces BC and Vinyl BC face each other on Friday for their third game in the Unrivaled 3x3 league. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:15 p.m. EST at MediaPro Center in Miami and will be televised nationally on TNT.

Laces BC vs Vinyl BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Laces BC roster

Led by Alyssa Thomas, the Laces Basketball Club boasts a roster that combines experience, versatility and dominance. Here's the complete list of the Laces roster:

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Tiffany Hayes (Las Vegas Aces)

Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

Kate Martin (Golden State Valkyries)

Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

Jackie Young was listed out for the Laces during their previous contest and her status is questionable for the upcoming game. The team is expected to use a starting lineup of Stefanie Dolson (C), Kayla McBride (G) and Alyssa Thomas (F).

Guards Forwards Center Kayla McBride Alyssa Thomas Stefanie Dolson Jackie Young Tiffany Hayes

Kate Martin





Vinyl BC roster

The Vinyl Basketball Club is led by Arike Ogunbowale and boasts a strong roster as well. They are among the favorites to have a deep run in the tournament.

Here's the complete list of the Vinyl team:

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Rae Burrell (LA Sparks)

Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream)

Dearica Hamby (LA Sparks)

The Vinyl are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Arike Ogubowale (G), Aliyah Boston (C) and Rhyne Howard (G/F) against the Laces.

Guard Forward Center Arike Ogunbowale Rae Burrell Aliyah Boston Rhyne Howard Dearica Hamby

Jordin Canada



Rae Burrell





Laces BC vs Vinyl BC: Preview

The Laces BC are undefeated in Unrivaled after securing back-to-back wins to start the season. They defeated Phantom BC in their season opener and are coming off a 63-43 win against Mist BC on Monday.

Alyssa Thomas led the Laces' victory charge on Monday with a double-double performance of 12 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block. Kayla McBride led the team in scoring with 21 points in the game.

Meanwhile, Vinyl BC also began their campaign in the league with back-to-back wins. They defeated Rose BC in their debut and are coming off an 84-69 victory against Phantom BC on Monday.

Dearica Hamby led the Vinyl to victory with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in the game. Arike Ogunbowale added 21 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal in the win.

