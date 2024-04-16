Las Vegas Aces Depth Chart for 2024 WNBA season after Dyaisha Fair selection

The Las Vegas Aces bolstered their backcourt with the selection of high-scoring guard Dyaisha Fair in the second-round of the 2024 WNBA draft. Fair, a prolific scorer known for her well-rounded game, adds depth alongside incumbent Aces guards Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum.

While Fair's starting role isn't guaranteed, her ability to contribute as a scorer and defender off the bench strengthens Coach Becky Hammon's rotation.

Questions remain regarding the frontcourt. With the retirement of legend Tamera Young and the injury history of Kiah Stokes, the Aces might look to add another young center through the remaining draft pick or free agency. Elizabeth Kitley, drafted in the second-round, is a promising option but may require time to develop behind the veteran Stokes. The Aces will need to firm in their post presence to compete for another championship.

The arrival of Fair is a positive sign for the Aces' title defense. Her scoring prowess and defensive tenacity provide coach Becky Hammon with lineup flexibility. With a strong core in place, the Aces remain one of the favorites in the WNBA but will need to address their frontcourt depth to solidify their championship aspirations.

Las Vegas Aces Depth Chart for 2024 WNBA Season

Here is a closer look at the updated Las Vegas Aces depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Kelsey Plum Jacking Young A'ja Wilson Chelsea Gray Candace Parker Megan Gustafon Jackie Young Alysha Clark Angel Jackson Kierstan Bell Kiah Stokes Elizabeth Kitley Sydney Colson Bria Hartley Dyaisha Fair Morgan Jones Kamaria McDaniel Kate Martin Brea Beal

Las Vegas Aces' 2024 draft pick Dyaisha Fair

A Rochester, New York, native and 2024 AP All-America third-team selection carved out a prolific collegiate career. After three seasons at Buffalo (2019-20 to 2021-22), where she garnered four all-conference first-team nods (two MAC, two ACC) and 2020 MAC Rookie of the Year honors, she transferred to Syracuse for her senior year (2022-23).

Dyaisha Fair averaged 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists throughout her 153-game career, shooting 35% from beyond the arc. She was also a two-time All-Defensive team selection (2021 MAC, 2023 ACC) and a 2020 All-Mid-America Conference second-teamer.

Dyaisha's final year at Buffalo led the Bulls to the MAC Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth, capturing tournament MVP honors with an average of 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. During her two seasons with Syracuse, the Orange reached the WNIT third round (2023) and the NCAA Tournament second round (2024).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback