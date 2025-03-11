Las Vegas Aces new star Elizabeth Kitley bares emotions as she shares last picture with her furry companion

Elizabeth Kitley, after a storied collegiate career, has had to wait her turn to make her mark in the professional game. After a cruciate ligament injury derailed what would have been her rookie season, the former Virginia Tech star was aiming to make a fresh start to her WNBA career, she does so without the comforting presence of a companion.

Kitley, a three-time ACC Player of the Year with the Hokies, has endured a tough 12 months professionally. Adding to her struggles, the loss of her beloved pet is sure to weigh down on her as she waits to make her professional debut. She announced the passing of her dog on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I bet you're already causing a ruckus in doggie heaven. Miss you pretty girl" posted Kitley as she shared what was her last picture together with her pet, on Instagram.

Elizabeth Kitley's emotional tribute to her pet dog - Source: Instagram

Kitley, who has long shared her affection for dogs, has moved all dog lovers with her touching post in memory of her pet dog. Her words capture the profound loss felt by anyone who has ever bonded with a pet, resonating deeply with animal lovers during this difficult time.

Elizabeth Kitley's love for dogs is reflected even on her NIL profile

In the NIL era, players have been able to market themselves through agencies and profiles that often highlight personal achievements and hobbies to build relatability. In Elizabeth Kitley's case, her love for dogs is highlighted as one of her hobbies, with "playing with her roommate's dog" featured alongside her impressive collegiate accolades.

Elizabeth Kitley's NIL bio on Triumph NIL - Source: triumphnilstore.com

The loss of a pet is akin to losing a family member for most, and for someone with such a strong affinity towards dogs, it is likely a setback that could take a while to recover from. For the Hokies legend, this could be a testing time as she finds herself in the final stretch of her extended absence from competitive basketball, which is set to end in May with the start of the new WNBA season with the Las Vegas Aces.

