Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

Two of the WNBA’s hottest squads collide Wednesday as the Las Vegas Aces travel to face the Atlanta Dream. The Aces come in riding an 11-game winning streak, while the Dream have taken nine of their last 11.

In their last showdown earlier this month, Las Vegas slipped past Atlanta 74-72. Back in July, the Aces won in a more dominant fashion, 87-72.

Here’s a preview of Wednesday’s Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream game, scheduled to tip off 7:30 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Aces (+124) vs Dream (-150)

Spread: Aces +3.5 (-110) vs Dream -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Aces o161.5 (-110) vs Dream u161.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream preview

In what stands as the day’s marquee matchup (with the only other contest featuring two teams already eliminated from playoff contention in the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun), the Aces put their streak on the line against an equally red-hot Dream squad.

When they last met, A’ja Wilson dominated with 32 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in a close win. Since then, the Aces have steamrolled through the Phoenix Mercury, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky (two of those on the road) to extend their run.

Wilson has strengthened her MVP case during this stretch, averaging 26.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Allisha Gray has also been stellar for Atlanta, putting up 19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 3.2 apg.

Statistically, the numbers show just how tight this clash is: over the last 11 outings, the Aces lead the league in net rating at 13.3, with the Dream close behind at 13.2. Atlanta boasts the top defense in the WNBA (95.7 rating), while Las Vegas carries the league’s best offense (113.4 rating), making this a true clash of titans.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream betting tips

A’ja Wilson O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.

Allisha Gray O/U 16.5 points– Take the over.

Rhyne Howard O/U 16.5 points– Take the under.

Jewell Loyd Yueru O/U 10.5 points– Take the over.

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream prediction

With both teams scorching, this game shapes up as a coin toss between the league’s best offense and its best defense. Still, we’re calling for the Dream to protect their home floor, cool off the Aces and cap Las Vegas’ three-game road trip with a loss.

Our prediction: Dream win by 8.

