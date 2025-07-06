Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - July 6 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun matchup is one of three WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. Thus far, the Aces lead the season series 2-0, as they won 87-62 on May 20 and once again dominated on June 25 with an 85-59 victory.
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Aces (-1400) vs Sun (+850)
Spread: Aces (-16.5) vs Sun (+16.5)
Total: Aces -110 (o156.5) vs Sun -110 (u156.5)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun preview
The Aces are coming off an 81-54 thrashing at the hands of the Indiana Fever this past Thursday. A'ja Wilson, who put up 29 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field, was the only player on the Aces lineup to reach double-digits scoring in this blowout loss.
Meanwhile, the Sun — who have won just twice since the 2025 season began — are trying to arrest a nine-game skid. Last Sunday, they suffered a 102-63 setback inflicted by the Minnesota Lynx. Aneesah Morrow, who came off the bench, topscored for the Sun with her 16-point performance.
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineups
Aces
PG: Jewell Loyd | SG: Chelsea Gray | SF: Jackie Young | PF: A'ja Wilson | C: Kiah Stokes
Sun
PG: Jacy Sheldon | SG: Bria Hartley | SF: Saniya Rivers | PF: Tina Charles | C: Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun betting tips
Jackie Young's point total is set at 15.5, which is below her season average of 17.3 ppg. Young mustered just six points on 2-for-9 shooting in the loss to the Fever.
Tina Charles' point total is set at 13.5, which is below her season average of 14.9 ppg. Charles will be looking to bounce back from a four-point performance in the loss to the Lynx.
Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun prediction
The Aces are expected to win over the Sun this weekend. Though the Aces have been hounded by inconsistency, they are still favored to get the victory in their matchup against the skidding Sun.