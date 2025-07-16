Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - July 16 | 2025 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings host the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center in one of three WNBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the second Aces-Wings matchup of the 2025 WNBA season. The two teams last met on June 13, the Aces won 88-84.

Both teams have had difficulties since the start of this campaign, but the Aces have fared better than Dallas. Las Vegas (10-11) is ninth in the league, four and a half games ahead of the Wings (6-16) in 12th.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Aces-Wings game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET from College Park Center. Fans can watch the game live on Vegas 34 and KFAA. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Wings (+180) vs Aces (-220)

Odds: Wings (+5.5) vs. Aces (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Wings -110 (o171.5) vs. Aces -110 (u171.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Preview

The Wings have endured a rough week, riding a three-game losing streak. They lost to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday, Chicago Sky on Wednesday and the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Before this difficult stretch, Paige Bueckers had turned things around for the Wings, leading them to five wins in seven games. The team is now 5-5 over its last 10 games. While the Wings have struggled, Bueckers has been solid, averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Aces are struggling to find consistency, which has hindered them from stringing together wins. They have lost three of their last five games, including losses to the Fever, New York Liberty and Washington Mystics.

Despite the team’s collective struggles, A’ja Wilson has been one of the best players in the league, recording 21.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineup

Aces

PG: Chelsea Gray | SG: Jewell Loyd | SF: Jackie Young | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C: A’ja Wilson

Wings

PG: Paige Bueckers | SG: JJ Quinerly | SF: Arike Ogunbowale | PF: Li Yueru | C: Luisa Geiselsoder

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Betting Tips

A’ja Wilson’s points prop for Wednesday’s game sits at 21.5, which is the same as her points average this season. She has been in fine form, recording 22.0 points and 8.8 rebounds over her last five games, and is likely to surpass her points total vs. the Wings.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers' points total is set at 17.5, which is lower than her season average of 18.3 points per game. The No. 1 pick has been stellar for Dallas over the last five, recording 18.3 points and 5.4 assists. With the kind of form she’s enjoying, she will likely pass the mark on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Prediction

The Wings are the underdogs for Wednesday’s game at home. The Aces come in with a relatively clean bill of health. The gulf in quality between the two teams could prove to be too much for the Wings. This is expected to be a low-scoring game, with the points total staying below 163.5

Our prediction: The Wings to win

