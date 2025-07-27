Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - July 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces will travel to Texas on Sunday to face the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center. This will be their third meeting this season, with the last two games going in favor of the Aces.

Both teams enter this game on the back of a defeat. The Aces suffered a blowout 109-78 loss against the Lynx at Target Center, while the Wings were beaten 86-76 by the Valyries in the Bay Area. In their last ten games, Las Vegas boasts a 5-5 record while the Wings have four wins and six losses.

In terms of the standings, the Aces (12-13) are in eighth place. Meanwhile, the Wings (7-18) are in twelfth place, 14.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings odds

The inter-conference game between the Aces and the Wings is scheduled for tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on the KFAA and Vegas 34 networks. Meanwhile, viewers online can live stream the game on the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Las Vegas Aces -9.5 o160.5 (-110) -550 Dallas Wings +9.5 u160.5 (-110) +380

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings preview

On a three-game winning streak before the All-Star break, the Aces have endured a tough start since the season resumed. Losing back-to-back games to the Fever and the Lynx, Las Vegas will be yearning to get a win.

Despite the losing streak, reigning MVP A'ja Wilson continues to lead the Aces from the front. In the last two games, the forward has recorded 15 and 20 points, respectively, while averaging 22.0 points and 9.0 rebounds during the season.

On the other hand, the Dallas Wings have endured a tough month. In their seven games, the Wings have lost five and won two, with their latest win coming against the Storm right after the All-Star break. However, the celebrations didn't last long as they were defeated in the next game.

The duo of Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the Wings in terms of scoring. The rookie has averaged 18.1 ppg and 5.6 apg this term, while Ogunbowale has 15.9 ppg and 3.9 apg.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings starting lineups

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is the only name on the Aces' injury report, and they should start the game with the following roster:

Position Starter PG Jewel Lloyd SG Jackie Young SF Chelsea Gray PF A'ja Wilson C NaLyssa Smith

The Dallas Wings will be without Maddy Siegrist (knee), Paige Bueckers (rest), Myisha Hines-Allen (lower leg) and Tyasha Harris (knee) on Sunday. They should start with the following players:

Position Starter PG Arike Ogunbowale SG JJ Quinerly SF DiJonai Carrington PF Luisa Giselsoder C Li Yueru

A'ja Wilson should be the favored pick from the Aces for this game. The forward has averaged 26 points in her last five games and offers odds of -104 for over 23.5 points scored.

Alternatively, Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale could prove to be a great selection for bettors during the games. The guard will see more of the ball in Paige Bueckers' absence and offers odds of -118 for over 17.5 points scored.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings predictions

The Las Vegas Aces will travel to Dallas as favorites and will look to avenge their losses to the Fever and the Lynx. They will face a weak Wings squad who are without Paige Bueckers and should get the victory on Sunday.

Our prediction: Aces win

