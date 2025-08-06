Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 6 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries, two teams hovering at the edge of the playoff race, will clash again on Wednesday night, both aiming to solidify their spot in the top eight.

Both squads enter the matchup with two days of rest after squaring off Sunday, a game the Aces completely controlled in a 101-77 rout. Jewell Loyd led the charge with 27 points, while A’ja Wilson contributed a double-double of 14 points and 14 boards to help dismantle a depleted Valkyries roster.

Here’s a preview of Saturday’s Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries game, scheduled to tip off 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Aces (-245) vs Valkyries (+194)

Spread: Aces -5.5 (-110) vs Valkyries +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Wings o158.5 (-110) vs Valkyries u158.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries preview

The Valkyries’ lopsided defeat over the weekend largely came down to missing key players due to injuries.

Already down Kayla Thornton for the season with a knee injury, Golden State also missed Tiffany Hayes (sore left leg) and Cecilia Zandalasini (sore left foot) in that outing. Both could be back for the rematch, which would give the team a much-needed boost.

The Aces, meanwhile, haven’t exactly been perfect either. Prior to beating the Valkyries, they dropped three of five, including a brutal 111-58 blowout against the Minnesota Lynx.

Still, A’ja Wilson continues to be a powerhouse, averaging 21.3 points and 9.2 rebounds, while Jackie Young chips in 16.7 ppg. Beyond them, however, production has dipped.

Chelsea Gray remains steady, but Jewell Loyd’s inconsistent shooting recently led to a stint on the bench, making her 27-point performance against Golden State an especially positive sign.

The Valkyries’ top scorers, Kayla Thornton (14.0 ppg) and Tiffany Hayes (12.0 ppg), were both unavailable last time. If Hayes returns, expect a more competitive outing this time around.

Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray | G - Kierstan Bell | F - Jackie Young | F - A’ja Wilson | C - NaLyssa Smith

Valkyries

G - Tiffany Hayes | G - Kate Martin | F - Veronica Burton | F - Carla Leite | C - Janelle Salaun

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries betting tips

A’ja Wilson O/U 21.5 points – Take the over.

Jewell Loyd O/U 12.5 points– Take the over.

Tiffany Hayes O/U 12.5 points– Take the over.

Veronica Burton O/U 10.5 points– Take the under.

Las Vegas Aces vs Golden State Valkyries prediction

We’re predicting the Aces to once again come out on top against the Valkyries.

Our prediction: Aces win by 8.

