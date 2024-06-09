Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Injury Reports for June 9 | 2024 WNBA Season

In a marquee showdown between two box-office teams, the Las Vegas Aces will square off against the LA Sparks on June 9. Sunday's primetime WNBA clash is scheduled to be held at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Fans are licking their lips in anticipation of watching stars like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink in action at the same time.

It will be the second meeting between Aces and Sparks this season. The first meeting ended up in defending champions, Aces getting the better of Sparks.

Out of the four games scheduled to be held on Sunday, the Aces vs. Sparks game is slated to be the show-stopper.

Ahead of the contest, let's take a closer look at the injury reports of both teams as there are some key players slated to miss the game.

Las Vegas Aces vs. LA Sparks injury reports for June 9

Las Vegas Aces injury report for June 9

For the first time this season, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will be without Jackie Young. The young point guard will miss the game against the Sparks on Sunday due to "illness," as per the injury report provided by Rotowire. Young has played in all eight games for the Aces leading up to the matchup against the Sparks.

Chelsea Gray hasn't played a single game for the Aces this season. The veteran point guard will not play against Sparks on Sunday as she continues rehabilitation for her lower leg injury. Kierstan Bell will also miss the Aces' game against the Sparks with a lower leg injury.

LA Sparks injury report for June 9

The LA Sparks will be without forward Azura Stevens. She will miss the game with an arm injury. Sparks' guard Julie Allemand has already been ruled out of the entire season with an ankle injury.

How have the two teams fared so far?

Las Vegas Aces are gunning for a 3-peat this season. The back-to-back WNBA champions haven't been whole even for a single game this season so far as Chelsea Gray is yet to play a game. Aces currently occupy the third position in the Western Conference standings.

The defending champions have managed a record of 5-3 after playing 8 games this season. A'ja Wilson is on a historic run as she currently leads the league in points and rebounds.

LA Sparks have a record of 3-7 after playing 10 matches leading up to the marquee clash against the Aces on Sunday. For Sparks, Dearica Hamby has been putting on phenomenal performances. Hamby leads the team in points and rebounds.

