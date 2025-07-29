Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks prediction and betting tips - July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces will travel to Los Angeles on Tuesday to face the Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena. This will be the third meeting between the two this term, with the last two outings resulting in a win for each team.

Both squads enter this contest off the back of a win. In their last game, the Sparks earned a close 101-99 win against the reigning champions at the Barclays Center. Meanwhile, the Aces defeated the Wings 106-80 in Dallas.

However, the two have varying results in their last 10 games, with the Sparks boasting seven wins and three losses, to the Aces' five wins and five losses. In terms of the standings, Las Vegas (13-13) occupies eighth place, while Los Angeles (11-14) sits in 10th.

Las Vegas Aces vs. LA Sparks game details and odds

The Western Conference game between the Aces and the Sparks is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). Locan fans can follow the game live on the SportsNet and Vegas 34 networks. Viewers online can live stream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Las Vegas Aces -2.5 o175.5 (-105) -135 Los Angeles Sparks +2.5 u175.5 (-115) +115

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Las Vegas Aces vs. LA Sparks preview

The Las Vegas Aces have underperformed this season, with the two-time champions struggling to secure wins consistently. Their results in July are a perfect reflection of this, with the Aces winning and losing five games each so far. Ending their two-game losing streak against the Wings in their last matchup, the Aces will be hoping to conclude their four-game away stead with another win.

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson continues to lead the team in scoring despite their inconsistent performance. The forward currently averages 21.6 points and 9.1 points per game while averaging 47.9% from the field.

On the other hand, the LA Sparks have begun to turn their season around in the second half. Reflecting a 5-12 record at the start of the month, the Sparks have since lost two games in July and are riding a five-game win streak, with their last win coming against the NY Liberty.

Former Aces star Kelsey Plum has been the best performer for Los Angeles this season. The All-Star averages 20.1 points and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Dearica Hamby has contributed her fair share, too, with the forward recording 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Las Vegas Aces vs. LA Sparks predicted starting lineups

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is the only name on the Aces' injury report for this game and should start with the following players:

Position Starter PG Jewel Lloyd SG Jackie Young SF Chelsea Gray PF A'ja Wilson C NaLyssa Smith

For the first time this season, the LA Sparks enter this game with a healthy roster and should start with the following five on Tuesday:

Position Starter PG Kelsey Plum SG Julie Allemand SF Rickea Jackson PF Dearica Hamby C Azura Stevens

Las Vegas Aces vs. LA Sparks betting tips

A'ja Wilson should be the favorite pick for the Aces during this game. The forward offers odds of -120 for over 22.5 points scored, although a high figure, Wilson is more than capable of providing this return against the Sparks.

Kelsey Plum offers odds of -105 for over 17.5 points scored. The guard has recorded 20 and 30 points in her last two games and should be more than capable of repeating this figure against her former team at the Crypto.com Arena.

Las Vegas Aces vs. LA Sparks predictions

The Las Vegas Aces are the favorites to win the contest given their performances this season. However, the Sparks enter his game on the back of a five-game win streak and welcome Cameron Brink to the team for the first time this term. Despite the Aces being the bookies favorite the Sparks should get the win on Tuesday.

Our prediction: Sparks win.

