Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 9)

Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces take the trip to the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in search of an important win after suffering an unusually heavy defeat at home to Seattle Storm on Friday. The Aces were torn apart by the Storm as they went down 78-65, which saw them drop to third in the Western Conference, but a win will see them return to the top.

The form of LA Sparks unfortunately tells a different story to that of their opponents. With three wins and seven defeats in the WNBA season, the Sparks are in fear of being languishing at the bottom of their conference.

They will need to be at their best to stop the threat of A’Ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and an improving Kate Martin.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Starting lineups and depth charts

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

Without Chelsea Gray, the Aces will rely on Kelsey Plum, Kiah Stokes, Kate Martin, A'ja Wilson and Alysha Clark.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Jackie Young (out) Sydney Colson Chelsea Gray (out) Shooting Guard Kelsey Plum Kate Martin Keirstan Bell (out) Small Forward Alysha Clark Power Forward A'Ja Wilson Emma Cannon Center Kiah Stokes Megan Gustafson

Los Angeles Sparks starting lineup and depth chart

The Los Angeles Sparks are likely to trot out a starting five of Kia Nurse, Cameron Brink, Lexie Brown, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby.

Guards Forwards Centers Lexie Brown Cameron Brink Li Yueru Rae Burell Dearica Hamby Zia Cooke Rickea Jackson Layshia Clarendon (out) Azura Stevens (out) Kia Nurse Stephanie Talbot Aari McDonald

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Injury Reports

Las Vegas Aces report for June 9

Kierstan Bell, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young all remain sidelined with injuries that will keep them out for the foreseeable future.

Los Angeles Sparks injury report for June 9

Azura Stevens’ left arm injury is the only persistent knock in the team, with the 28-year-old set to be out of action for at least the next month. Lexie Brown came off the bench against the Mystics after recovering from an ankle problem and could start at the Crypto.com Arena.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Head to head

The Sparks have only beaten the Aces once in their last 12 meetings. The last meeting between the two clubs was 20 days ago, where the Aces comfortably dispatched their opponents 89-82 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

However, looking at their overall head-to-head record spanning 79 games, the Sparks have won 38 times, while the Aces have won 40.

Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks?

The LA Sparks are the hosts for this one, with the game taking place at their home venue, Crypto.com Arena, which can seat up to 20,000 fans.

This game is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be televised on SportsNet LA and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Key clash

Cameron Brink vs A’Ja Wilson

Since arriving in LA, 22-year-old rookie Cameron Brink has only seemed to go from strength to strength. She's one of the frontrunners for the Rookie of the Season award, and her creativity will be much needed for a team that has struggled recently.

Meanwhile, A’Ja Wilson is clearly the defending champions’ biggest threat. It feels inevitable that her speed and defensive abilities would cause problems for a Sparks team known to dawdle on the ball, and her prowess inside the board will earmark her as a danger on Sunday night.