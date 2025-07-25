Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - July 25 | 2025 WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces will be taking on the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, July 25. The Lynx enter the game as the top seed with a 21-4 record, while the Aces aim to kickstart their playoff push with a 12-12 record, which currently secures the seventh seed.

The Lynx have been great at their home court this season, winning all 13 of their games on their home floor. Meanwhile, the Aces are 5-8 in road games.

The game will also see the star-studded matchup of reigning MVP A’ja Wilson and this year’s MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx game details

The Aces-Lynx game will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will start at 7:30 PM E.T. and will be available via ION, WNBA App and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Aces (+400) vs. Lynx (-450)

Spread: Aces (+10.5) vs. Lynx (-10)

Total (O/U): Aces -110 (o160.5) vs. Lynx -110 (u160.5)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx betting tips

The Las Vegas Aces are expected to be carried once more by A’ja Wilson, especially against a loaded team like the Lynx. Wilson, who averages 22.4 points per game, will also be a target for the Lynx defense as they look to contain her throughout the game. Bet on Wilson to go under 20 points as the Lynx has enough personnel in their frontcourt to stop any explosion from Wilson.

Chelsea Gray, meanwhile, has been the Aces’ assists leader this season with 4.5 a game. However, she will match up against the Lynx’s Courtney Williams, who is also solid on the defensive end. Expect Gray not to go above five assists in the game.

On the other hand, the Lynx will be bannered by Napheesa Collier, who is putting up 23.0 points per game on 51.7 percent shooting from the field. Collier has been consistent this season, especially in marquee games. Bet on her to go over her points average as she looks to prove herself against the reigning MVP.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx prediction

With their firepower and home-court advantage, the Minnesota Lynx are our choice to win this game. While we expect the Aces to keep it close, the Lynx will prove too much to handle.

