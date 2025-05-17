Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 17 | 2025 WNBA season 

Today, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty tipped off the 2025 WNBA season with a highly anticipated showdown that pit the 2024 WNBA champs against the 2023 champs.

Last season, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces entered the season eager to become just the second team in league history to three-peat as champions.

Despite that, a second-round elimination at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx spelled an end to their championship hopes, with the Sabrina Ionescu-Breanna Stewart duo going on to lead New York to a title.

Heading into this season, it's now New York who is looking to go back-to-back as champs, while Wilson and the Aces are eager to return to championship contention and retake their place atop the WNBA.

Of course, this year, the Aces will be without Kelsey Plum, who was integral to their championships in 2022 and 2023.

Following a second-round elimination in the 2024 playoffs, Plum landed with the LA Sparks for the season ahead, creating an interesting storyline in Vegas as the team looks to fill the gap left by the three-time All-Star.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty player stats & box scores

Las Vegas Aces

Name REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Kiah Stokes 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 A’ja Wilson 11 3 1 1 3 2 24 Chelsea Gray 3 3 1 0 2 2 11 Jewell Loyd 1 1 0 0 1 3 5 Jackie Young 3 4 0 0 2 1 14 Kierstan Bell 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 Tiffany Mitchell 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 Dana Evans 0 2 0 1 0 1 2 Aaliyah Nye 1 0 0 0 0 2 0

New York Liberty

Name REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Breanna Stewart 7 2 0 1 0 1 19 Leonie Fiebich 2 1 2 0 1 2 0 Jonquel Jones 9 3 0 0 1 3 10 Natasha Cloud 4 6 2 1 2 2 13 Sabrina Ionescu 6 4 0 0 0 0 5 Kennedy Burke 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 Nyara Sabally 5 1 0 0 0 2 6 Rebekah Gardner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marine Johannes 1 1 0 1 0 0 2

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty game recap

In the first quarter, the two sides battled back and forth, trading buckets, with both teams struggling to find their rhythm from beyond the arc.

Despite that, an 11-point first quarter from A'ja Wilson helped give the Aces an early 20-19 lead in this highly anticipated showdown.

In the second, the Liberty appeared to find their rhythm, kicking off the quarter with an impressive run to take the lead thanks to the Ionescu-Stewart duo. The team managed to build on the run throughout the quarter, outscoring Vegas en route to a big halftime lead.

Halftime Score: 47-33

In the third, Las Vegas began to find their rhythm, outscoring the reigning champs 25-16 to close the deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

