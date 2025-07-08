Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for July 8 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty matchup is one of three WNBA games scheduled on Tuesday. This is a rematch of their opening-night showdown, when the Liberty defeated the Aces 92-78 after receiving their rings to commemorate their 2024 title win.

The Aces, who had won the WNBA Finals in back-to-back seasons before being dethroned by New York, have won two of their last three games. On Sunday, they blew out the Connecticut Sun 86-68. Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had 19 points, three rebounds, two steals and four blocks in this victory that brought the Aces' record back to .500.

Meanwhile, after boasting an unblemished record in the month of May, the Liberty have been rocked by multiple losses over the past few weeks. This past Sunday, they absorbed their sixth loss of the season as they fell 79-70 to the Seattle Storm. Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points (7-for-19 from the field, 5-for-11 from beyond the arc) in this defeat.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Injury report

Aces injury report for July 8

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (personal) won't be suiting up against New York.

Liberty injury report for July 8

Jonquel Jones (ankle) will be out of action in this showdown against Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth charts

Aces starting lineup and depth chart for July 8

The talented duo of Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray will form the backcourt of the Aces' starting lineup in this game. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young will bring the firepower in the frontcourt, alongside recently acquired center NaLyssa Smith.

Starters 2nd unit Jewell Loyd Dana Evans Chelsea Gray Aaliyah Nye Jackie Young Kierstan Bell A'ja Wilson NaLyssa Smith Kiah Stokes

Liberty starting lineup and depth chart for July 8

In the absence of Jones, Breanna Stewart has stepped into the role of starting center. Accompanying her in the frontcourt are Leonie Fiebich and Kennedy Burke. Meanwhile, Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud comprise the starting backcourt.

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Sabrina Ionescu Marine Johannes Jaylyn Sherrod Natasha Cloud Rebekah Gardner Leonie Fiebich Marquesha Davis Kennedy Burke Isabelle Harrison Breanna Stewart Nyara Sabally

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty?

The matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET inside Barclays Center. The game will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

