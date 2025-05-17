Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 17 | WNBA 2025 season

The New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces face each other on Saturday to kick off their 2025 WNBA season. The last time they met - during the 2024 playoffs semifinals - came after New York went 3-0 against Las Vegas in the regular season.

The Aces concluded the 2024 regular season with a 27-13 record to secure the fourth seed. However, they failed to three-peat, losing 3-1 to New York in the second round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Liberty were dominant all season, finishing first in the regular season with a 32-8 record before clinching their first WNBA title. They beat the Minnesota Lynx 3-2 in a tightly contested Finals battle.

Both teams had significant offseasons as they look to bolster their shot at the 2025 title. The Aces acquired Jewell Loyd in a three-team deal that sent longtime guard Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks, while the Liberty swapped Courtney Vandersloot for Natasha Cloud.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Injury Reports

Aces injury report for May 17

The Las Vegas Aces will be without Megan Gustafson, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Crystal Bradford for the upcoming matchup.

Player Status Injury Megan Gustafson Out Lower Leg Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Out Not Injury Related Crystal Bradford Out Suspension

Liberty injury report for May 17

The New York Liberty have Leonie Fiebich listed as questionable to play. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Ivana Dojkic are listed as out, while Seehia Ridard, Raquel Carrera and Annika Soltau are out for the season.

Player Status Injury Leonie Fiebich Questionable (GTD) Undisclosed Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Out Knee Ivana Dojkic Out Not Injury Related Seehia Ridard Out (OFS) Personal Raquel Carrera Out (OFS) Personal Annika Soltau Out (OFS) Not Injury Related

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth charts

Aces starting lineup and depth chart for May 17

The Aces are expected to use a starting lineup of Jewell Loyd (PG), Chelsea Gray (SG), Jackie Young (SF), Kiah Stokes (PF) and A'ja Wilson (C).

Guard Forward Center Jewell Loyd Jackie Young A'ja Wilson Chelsea Gray Kiah Stokes Elizabeth Kitley Dana Evans



Kiah Stokes Jackie Young





Tiffany Mitchell



Kiersten Bell





Aaliyah Nye







Liberty starting lineup and depth chart for May 17

The Liberty will likely deploy a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Natasha Cloud (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Leonie Fiebich (F) and Jonquel Jones (C).

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu Breanna Stewart Jonquel Jones Natasha Cloud Leonie Fiebich*

Breanna Stewart Marine Johannes

Isabelle Harrison

Nyara Sabally Marquesha Davis

Jonquel Jones

Jaylyn Sherrod Nyara Sabally

Rebekah Gardner

Kennedy Burke



How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty?

The Aces-Liberty season opener is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC and can also be streamed live on ESPN+, Disney+, FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.

