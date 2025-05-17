Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 17 | WNBA 2025 season

The New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces face each other on Saturday to kick off their 2025 WNBA season. The last time they met - during the 2024 playoffs semifinals - came after New York went 3-0 against Las Vegas in the regular season.
The Aces concluded the 2024 regular season with a 27-13 record to secure the fourth seed. However, they failed to three-peat, losing 3-1 to New York in the second round of the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Liberty were dominant all season, finishing first in the regular season with a 32-8 record before clinching their first WNBA title. They beat the Minnesota Lynx 3-2 in a tightly contested Finals battle.
Both teams had significant offseasons as they look to bolster their shot at the 2025 title. The Aces acquired Jewell Loyd in a three-team deal that sent longtime guard Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks, while the Liberty swapped Courtney Vandersloot for Natasha Cloud.
Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Injury Reports
Aces injury report for May 17
The Las Vegas Aces will be without Megan Gustafson, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Crystal Bradford for the upcoming matchup.
Liberty injury report for May 17
The New York Liberty have Leonie Fiebich listed as questionable to play. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Ivana Dojkic are listed as out, while Seehia Ridard, Raquel Carrera and Annika Soltau are out for the season.
Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth charts
Aces starting lineup and depth chart for May 17
The Aces are expected to use a starting lineup of Jewell Loyd (PG), Chelsea Gray (SG), Jackie Young (SF), Kiah Stokes (PF) and A'ja Wilson (C).
Liberty starting lineup and depth chart for May 17
The Liberty will likely deploy a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Natasha Cloud (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Leonie Fiebich (F) and Jonquel Jones (C).
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty?
The Aces-Liberty season opener is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC and can also be streamed live on ESPN+, Disney+, FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.