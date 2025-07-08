Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - July 8 | 2025 WNBA season 

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty will rekindle their rivalry as they face off in the 2025 WNBA regular season on Tuesday. The Liberty host the Aces with both teams eyeing a harder grip on their spot among the top eight in the standings.

The Aces (9-9) enter the game as the eighth seed, following a 86-68 win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. It was Las Vegas' fourth win in their last nine games as they continue to stay above .500 this season.

On the other hand, the Liberty (12-6) stands in second place. They are coming off a 79-70 loss against the Seattle Storm on Sunday, which was their third loss in four games.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty game details

The Aces versus Liberty clash will be on national television as it will be broadcast by ESPN and FuboTV, on top of the streaming platform via WNBA League Pass. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern time inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Moneyline: Aces (+195) vs Liberty (-218)

Spread: Aces (+5.5) vs Liberty (-5)

Total (O/U): Aces -110 (o165.5) vs Liberty -110 (u165.5)

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty betting tips

Aces’ superstar and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson is expected to feast against the Liberty’s frontcourt, which will be missing Jonquel Jones, who was last season’s Finals MVP. Playing as the Aces’ first option, Wilson will be dominating the paint for the game. Bet on her to go over 25 points against New York.

Another scorer, Jackie Young is seen to be the Aces’ second option. However, her inconsistencies remained a concern. It is safe to bet on her to go under her average of 17.1 points per game, as they are stiff competition in the Liberty’s backcourt.

Breanna Stewart will be Wilson’s marquee matchup for the game. The two have been pitted against each other since coming into the league so there must be extra motivation for the reigning champion. Expect her to go over 20 points and grab seven rebounds in the game for the Liberty.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Ionescu has remained steady this season for New York. With a big game coming up, Ionescu could be putting on a show. Bet on her to drill three triples in the game.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction

Expect a win for the New York Liberty as they look to grab a statement win against the 2023 and 2024 WNBA champions amidst their recent slump.

