Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips - May 17 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty host the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center on Saturday. The defending champions face a tough battle in their first game of the 2025 WNBA season. The same goes for reigning MVP A’ja Wilson and Co., whose season ended against the Liberty in the 2024 playoffs.

However, both teams have shuffled their rosters over the summer and look better, making this an exciting matchup.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Aces-Liberty game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday from Barclays Center. Fans can stream the game live with FuboTV.

Moneyline: Aces (+148) vs Liberty (-185)

Odds: Aces (+4) vs. Liberty (-4)

Total (O/U): Aces (o168 -110) vs. Liberty (u168 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Preview

The New York Liberty have retained the core that led them to the WNBA Championship last season. However, they swapped Courtney Vandersloot for Natasha Cloud during the offseason, a move that could majorly impact how the Liberty matches up against the Aces.

The Aces also shuffled their roster after being knocked out in the second round of the 2024 playoffs. They moved on from star guard Kelsey Plum and included her in a three-team deal that saw Jewell Loyd come to Las Vegas. But have the Aces done enough to avoid a repeat of the 2024 playoffs against New York?

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineup

Aces

PG: Jackie Young | SG: Jewell Loyd | SF: Chelsea Gray | PF: Kiah Stokes | C: A’ja Wilson

Liberty

PG: Sabrina Ionescu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Breanna Stewart | PF: Leonie Fiebich | C: Jonquel Jones

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Betting Tips

Sabrina Ionescu finished last season recording 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Now that Courtney Vandersloot is no longer on the team, Ionescu is likely to take up more playmaking duties. As such, she could surpass her assists prop of 6.5 against the Aces.

A’ja Wilson, meanwhile, is coming off a stellar season for the Aces that saw her win her third MVP award. She made 38 appearances, recording 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Playing against the Liberty gives Wilson plenty of reason to go harder, so she could surpass her points prop of 24.5.

Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty Prediction

While both teams have made some promising changes to their rosters this offseason, the Liberty look better. But the Aces aren’t far behind and could spring a surprise on New York. Nevertheless, expect the Liberty to win in what should be a close game.

Our prediction: The Liberty to win

