Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - August 15 | 2025 WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces will visit Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Mercury in one of six WNBA games slated for Friday. This will be the third Aces-Mercury game of the 2025 season. Both teams are currently on equal footing, each having won a game.This will be a crucial matchup for the playoff picture as the Phoenix Mercury (19-12) holds the fourth position in the league and are being trailed by the Las Vegas Aces (19-14) in fifth by one game.Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting TipsThe Aces-Mercury game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Fans can watch the game live on ION. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.Moneyline: Mercury (-195) vs Aces (+160)Odds: Mercury (-4.5) vs. Aces (+4.5)Total (O/U): Mercury -110 (o168.5) vs. Aces -110 (u168.5)Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury PreviewIt has been a difficult stretch for the Phoenix Mercury, who have lost six of their last 10 games. The drop in the team’s form couldn’t come at a worse time, as they look to lock in their place in the playoff picture.As Phoenix struggles, the Aces have come to life, winning seven of their last 10 games. After being in the lower half of the standings for most of the season, A’ja Wilson and Co. have made a stellar push as they look to grab a favorable position for the playoffs.Wilson has been key in the team’s solid run, averaging 21.2 ppg, 10.7 rpg and 3.5 apg over her last 10 games. Jackie Young has also been solid for the team with averages of 17.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 4.6 apg.Meanwhile, the Mercury are relying on Satou Sabally, who is recording 17.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 2.3 apg this season. Alyssa Thomas has also been key, averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists.Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting LineupAcesPG: Chelsea Gray | SG: Jackie Young | SF: Dana Evans | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C: A’ja WilsonMercuryPG: Kahleah Copper | SG: Monique Akoa-Makani | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Satou Sabally | C: Natasha MackLas Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Betting TipsA’ja Wilson’s points prop for Friday’s games is set to 21.5, which is a touch below her season average of 22.0 ppg. Wilson has taken a step forward in the final stretch of the season, recording 23.8 ppg and 13.8 rpg over her last five games. Consider betting on the over.Meanwhile, Kahleah Copper’s points total for this game sits at 15.5, which is about the same as her season average of 15.4 ppg. She hasn’t been at her best against the Aces this season, averaging 13.0 ppg on 42.9% shooting through two games. Consider betting on the under.Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury PredictionThe Phoenix Mercury are favorites to win Friday’s game at home vs. the Aces. However, Las Vegas has all the momentum on its side, entering the game with a five-game winning streak. We predict an upset by A’ja Wilson and Co.Our prediction: The Aces to win