  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - August 15 | 2025 WNBA season

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - August 15 | 2025 WNBA season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 15, 2025 09:03 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Aces will visit Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Mercury in one of six WNBA games slated for Friday. This will be the third Aces-Mercury game of the 2025 season. Both teams are currently on equal footing, each having won a game.

Ad

This will be a crucial matchup for the playoff picture as the Phoenix Mercury (19-12) holds the fourth position in the league and are being trailed by the Las Vegas Aces (19-14) in fifth by one game.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Aces-Mercury game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Fans can watch the game live on ION. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Moneyline: Mercury (-195) vs Aces (+160)

Odds: Mercury (-4.5) vs. Aces (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Mercury -110 (o168.5) vs. Aces -110 (u168.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Preview

youtube-cover
Ad

It has been a difficult stretch for the Phoenix Mercury, who have lost six of their last 10 games. The drop in the team’s form couldn’t come at a worse time, as they look to lock in their place in the playoff picture.

As Phoenix struggles, the Aces have come to life, winning seven of their last 10 games. After being in the lower half of the standings for most of the season, A’ja Wilson and Co. have made a stellar push as they look to grab a favorable position for the playoffs.

Ad

Wilson has been key in the team’s solid run, averaging 21.2 ppg, 10.7 rpg and 3.5 apg over her last 10 games. Jackie Young has also been solid for the team with averages of 17.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 4.6 apg.

Meanwhile, the Mercury are relying on Satou Sabally, who is recording 17.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 2.3 apg this season. Alyssa Thomas has also been key, averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineup

Ad

Aces

PG: Chelsea Gray | SG: Jackie Young | SF: Dana Evans | PF: NaLyssa Smith | C: A’ja Wilson

Mercury

PG: Kahleah Copper | SG: Monique Akoa-Makani | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Satou Sabally | C: Natasha Mack

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Betting Tips

Ad

A’ja Wilson’s points prop for Friday’s games is set to 21.5, which is a touch below her season average of 22.0 ppg. Wilson has taken a step forward in the final stretch of the season, recording 23.8 ppg and 13.8 rpg over her last five games. Consider betting on the over.

Meanwhile, Kahleah Copper’s points total for this game sits at 15.5, which is about the same as her season average of 15.4 ppg. She hasn’t been at her best against the Aces this season, averaging 13.0 ppg on 42.9% shooting through two games. Consider betting on the under.

Ad

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Phoenix Mercury are favorites to win Friday’s game at home vs. the Aces. However, Las Vegas has all the momentum on its side, entering the game with a five-game winning streak. We predict an upset by A’ja Wilson and Co.

Our prediction: The Aces to win

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications