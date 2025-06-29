Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - June 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury matchup is one of five WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. This will be the second of four games between these two ball clubs this season.
Back on June 15, the Mercury defeated the Aces 76-70. Aside from avenging that six-point loss, Las Vegas is still looking to win more consistently after going 7-8 in their first 15 games. Meanwhile, Phoenix (12-4) is looking to close in on the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Lynx (13-2).
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Aces (+225) vs Mercury (-275)
Spread: Aces (+6.5) vs Mercury (-6.5)
Total: Aces -110 (o167.0) vs Mercury -110 (u167.0)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury preview
After winning two straight games, the Aces lost this past Thursday to the Washington Mystics. In this 94-83 loss, A'ja Wilson had 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting from the field.
Meanwhile, the Mercury are the hottest team right now in the WNBA, having won six consecutive games. On Friday, they pulled off a 106-91 victory over the defending champions New York Liberty. Satou Sabally had 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists in this blowout win.
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups
Aces
PG: Jewell Loyd | SG: Chelsea Gray | SF: Jackie Young | PF: A'ja Wilson | C: Kiah Stokes
Mercury
PG: Monique Akoa Makani | SG: Kahleah Copper | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Satou Sabally | C: Kathryn Westbeld
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips
Jackie Young's point total is set at 15.5, which is below her season average of 18.2 ppg. Young had 13 points on 50% field goal shooting in the loss to the Mystics.
Kahleah Copper's point total is set at 14.5, which is above her season average of 13.0 ppg. Copper had 12 points, four rebounds, and one assist in the win over the Liberty.
Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury prediction
The Mercury are favored to win over the Aces on Sunday. Phoenix is expected to ride the momentum of their six-game winning streak and turn back the challenge of a feisty Las Vegas squad.