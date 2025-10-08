Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips for Oct. 8 | 2025 WNBA Finals, Game 3

The 2025 WNBA Finals shift to Arizona for Game 3 between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury. The Aces are looking for the sweep and to win their third WNBA championship in four years. The Mercury, on the other hand, are trying to stay alive and keep their hopes for a title up.

After a back-and-forth in Game 1, the Aces capitalized with a big second quarter to control Game 2. The duo of A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young continued to haunt Phoenix, while Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper kept their team afloat. Alyssa Thomas struggled in Game 2 with just 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Fans can watch Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on ESPN. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are paid subscription platforms. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Aces (+145) vs. Mercury (-180)

Spread: Aces +4 (-107) vs. Mercury -4 (-114)

Total (O/U): O163.5 (-112), U163.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Preview

The Aces are being carried by the play of A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young, who were instrumental in leading them back to the WNBA Finals. Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd have also been contributing off the bench, while Chelsea Gray continued to facilitate the offense.

Meanwhile, the Mercury will need to get more from Alyssa Thomas and their bench. Thomas was phenomenal in Game 1 but missed two crucial free throws that could have given them the win. She struggled in the following game, while the Mercury bench scored just eight total points.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineups

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray | G - Kierstan Bell | F - Jackie Young | F - A'ja Wilson | C - NaLyssa Smith

Mercury

G - Kahleah Copper | G - Monique Akoa-Makani | F - Satou Sabally | F - Alyssa Thomas | C - Natasha Mack

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Betting Tips

A'ja Wilson has an over/under of 24.5 points via FanDuel. Thomas is favored to go OVER (-120), which isn't surprising since she's averaging 24.5 points per game in the WNBA Finals. She's coming off a 28-point performance, so bet on her to score at least 25 points in Game 3.

Kahleah Copper is favored to go UNDER (-132) 17.5 points in Game 3. Copper had 23 points in Game 2, so take the chance and bet on the Mercury guard to go OVER (+102) versus Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Mercury are slightly favored to beat the Aces in Game 3 and force another game in the WNBA Finals. The PHX Arena is expected to be loud and affect the contest. The prediction is a win for the Mercury, with the total going over 163.5 points.

