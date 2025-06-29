Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces will square up against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night. The main highlight of the game is the matchup between A'ja Wilson and Satou Sabally.

The Aces have had a rough start to their season and are eager to get a win. At 7-8, Las Vegas stands ninth in the WNBA, and its last game against the Washington Mystics ended in a 94-83 loss.

On the other hand, Mercury has a fairly good start to their season. They are second in the WNBA with a 12-4 record. Phoenix is on a six-game winning streak and will head into Sunday night's matchup with hopes of keeping the streak alive.

The two-time WNBA champions, led by the reigning league MVP, will put up a fight and won't let the Mercury walk away with an easy win.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Injury Reports

Aces injury report

The Aces will be without Megan Gustafon and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. Gustafon is out with a lower leg injury and is sidelined indefinitely, while Parker-Tyus is on maternity leave and will miss at least the first three months of the season.

Mercury injury report

The Mercury will be without Lexi Held as she is ruled out with a chest injury. She has been diagnosed with a pneumothorax, and there is no update on her return timeline as of now.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

The Aces will likely start a lineup similar to their normal starting five. A'ja Wilson is expected to be at center with Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray spreading the play on the wings.

Here is the expected starting five for the Las Vegas Aces:

G- Jackie Young, G- Jewell Loyd, G- Chelsea Gray, C- Kiah Stokes and C- A'ja Wilson.

Depth chart

PG Chelsea Gray Dana Evans SG Jewell Lloyd Aaliyah Nye SF Jackie Young Tiffany Mitchell PF A'ja Wilson Kiersten Bell Joyner Holmes C Kiah Stokes Elizabeth Kitley

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

The Mercury is expected to start with Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally leading the frontcourt and backcourt, respectively, and Alyssa Thomas spreading the play on the wings. Here is the expected starting five for the Phoenix Mercury:

G- Kahleah Copper, G- Monique Akoa-Makani, F- Satou Sabally, F- Kathryn Westbeld and F- Alyssa Thomas.

Depth chart

PG Monique Akoa-Makani Kitija Laksa SG Kahleah Copper Haley Jones SF Alyssa Thomas Natasha Mack

PF Satou Sablly Kalani Brown

C Kathryn Westbeld Murjanatu Musa

