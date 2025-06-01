Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Las Vegas Aces will be on the road to face the Seattle Storm in a 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game on Sunday. This will be one of the four in-season tournament games scheduled for the day.
Both teams have been off to decent starts but nothing spectacular yet. Las Vegas is third in the West with a 3-2 record, while Seattle is just behind at 3-3.
The Aces are coming off of a 96-81 win against the LA Sparks on Friday. Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson had a great game with 35 points and 13 rebounds, while Jackie Young contributed 26 points. The Storm are coming off of a 94-87 loss on Friday. Skylar Diggins led the team with 20 points, while Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points.
The two teams faced off on May 25 when Seattle got a 102-82 win behind Ogwumike’s 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Wilson had an off game by her standards, as he had just 15 points. Expect the Aces to have revenge on their mind when they face off against the Storm on Sunday.
The Aces vs Storm WNBA Comminssioner’s Cup game is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT at Climate PLedge Arena. The game will be broadcast locally on KOMO 4, CW Seattle and Vegas 34. Fans can also stream it live on WNBA League Pass.
Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm: Injury reports
Las Vegas Aces injury report
The Aces will be without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg injury) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (ankle). Neither player has featured this season yet.
Seattle Storm injury report
Alysha Clark is questionable for the Storm with a left ankle injury, while Katie Lou Samuelson is out with a torn ACL.
Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm: Starting lineups and depth chart
Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the probable starting lineups and depth charts.
Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart
Aces coach Becky Hammon should start:
PG: Chelsea Gray SG: Jewell Loyd SF: A’ja Wilson PF: Jackie Young C: Kia Stokes
Here's the team's depth chart:
Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart
Seattle coach Noelle Quinn should start:
PG: Skylar Diggins SG: Erica Wheeler SF: Nneka Ogwumike PF: Gabby Williams C: Ezi Magbegor
Here's the team's depth chart: